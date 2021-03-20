 Skip to main content
Kansas sweeps Creighton baseball in doubleheader
BASEBALL

Kansas sweeps Creighton baseball in doubleheader

Creighton couldn’t hold down the Kansas offense Saturday, dropping both games of a road doubleheader.

The score was identical for both contests: 11-3.

The Jayhawks (11-6) pounded out a total of 26 hits on the day, twice breaking the game open in the middle innings.

KU was up 4-3 in the fourth inning of the first game before scoring once in the bottom of the fourth, twice in the fifth and four times in the sixth. And in Game Two, Kansas turned a 3-1 lead into a 9-1 advantage with a two-run fifth and a four-run sixth.

The Jays (4-6) weren’t able to keep up. They matched a season low with five hits in the first game. They’ve now lost four in a row.

CU and Kansas will play the finale of a four-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

