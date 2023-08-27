MANHATTAN, Kan. — Creighton senior Keelan Terrell made five saves Sunday, none bigger than her final stop in the 87th minute to preserve a scoreless draw at Kansas State.

The Wildcats (2-0-2) held a 15-9 edge on the afternoon in shots, including 12-7 in the second half. But Terrell was up to the task each time to post her first shutout of the season.

CU's best scoring chance came in the 62nd minute, but Maddie Radke's shot hit the crossbar.

The Bluejays (0-2-2) return to play next Sunday, visiting Drake for a noon match.

Creighton (0-2-2);0;0—0

At Kansas St. (2-0-2);0;0—0