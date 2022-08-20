Keeley Davis hopes strong start for Creighton will lead to her, other seniors going out in style

The beginning of the end of Keeley Davis' Creighton career is near.

As the Bluejays gear up to play their final preseason exhibition at 2 p.m. Sunday versus South Dakota, the start of the outside hitter’s senior season approaches — with her window to win big as a college volleyball player closing.

It’s an idea she pushed aside, declaring that with this Creighton squad, it’s bigger than her or any of the seniors going out in style.

“It’s not about just the seniors,” the two-time All-Big East performer said. “It is our last year, but I think this just gives everyone the opportunity to know that we can do it for each other.”

Though the Jays had some roster turnover, they still have a promising young core to go with some additions primed to make an impact. And for Davis, even with her prominent role the past three seasons, her final year is about helping rally the group to become a unit.

It’s what she knows coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth is counting on.

“Being a leader,” Davis said of what the program expects from her. “We have a lot of good leaders on our team, and not just my role, but it’s important for other people to step into that role as leaders themselves. So just encouraging people to do their best and making them work hard and pushing each other.”

Those duties begin in the summer, when no one else was watching. Team practices aren’t sanctioned, with organized team activities beginning at the start of August.

That left the time after last season until this month up to the players. Davis and her teammates squeezed everything they could out of that time.

Trying different restaurants together, going to farmer’s markets, bowling. Davis and her teammates did just about anything they could together when they weren’t working out in Omaha over the summer.

Davis and the other seniors made every attempt to organize team outings in hopes of making the group that much closer before the season.

“The culture that has been built is important to us,” Davis.

It directly translates to the court, where Davis thinks it's important to remain vocal. For those who know her, they know that shouldn’t be a problem.

“Keeley brings a lot of great energy, a lot of times in comedic form,” Booth said. “She’s got a good balance of competitiveness and keeping things light.”