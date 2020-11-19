Kennedy Townsend commits to Creighton women's basketball

Kennedy Townsend, a 2022 recruit from Kansas City, announced on Twitter Thursday night that she’s committed to Creighton women's basketball.

Townsend was one of four underclassmen named to the 20-member Class 5 all-state team by the Missouri high school coaches last spring. She’s now a junior at Park Hill High School — and a recent all-district honoree in softball.

The 5-foot-9 Townsend wrote a message on Twitter Thursday thanking her parents, her coaches and her mentors. She concluded by stating that she’s “super excited” to commit to CU.

She’s the second known member of Creighton’s 2022 recruiting class. Brittany Harshaw, a 6-foot forward from Andover, Kansas, pledged to the Jays back in August.

CU coach Jim Flanery said in a Zoom call with reporters last week that he and his staff were on the hunt for “perimeter playmakers” in the 2022 class. He expects to sign at least three players during this recruiting cycle.

