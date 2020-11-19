Khyri Thomas reportedly traded by Detroit Pistons, waived by Atlanta Hawks

Former Creighton guard Khyri Thomas was reportedly traded by one team and waived by another on Thursday.

ESPN first reported that the Detroit Pistons would trade Thomas and Tony Snell to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dewayne Dedmon. Then the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Hawks would waive Thomas.

That would make Thomas a free agent entering his third professional season.

The Pistons selected Thomas in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. He played in 26 games for Detroit during his rookie season, and another 10 for G League affiliate Grand Rapids. Thomas struggled with injuries last season, though, and appeared in just 10 total games, including eight for the Pistons.

In 34 career NBA games, Thomas has averaged 2.3 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 7.5 minutes per game.

