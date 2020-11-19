Khyri Thomas reportedly traded by Detroit Pistons, waived by Atlanta Hawks

Khyri Thomas has played in 34 NBA games for the Detroit Pistons.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Creighton guard Khyri Thomas was reportedly traded by one team and waived by another on Thursday.
ESPN first reported that the Detroit Pistons would trade Thomas and Tony Snell to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dewayne Dedmon. Then the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Hawks would waive Thomas.
That would make Thomas a free agent entering his third professional season.
The Pistons selected Thomas in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. He played in 26 games for Detroit during his rookie season, and another 10 for G League affiliate Grand Rapids. Thomas struggled with injuries last season, though, and appeared in just 10 total games, including eight for the Pistons.
In 34 career NBA games, Thomas has averaged 2.3 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 7.5 minutes per game.
Creighton's NBA draft picks
Ed Cole
Ed Cole (1955)
Drafted: 4th round, No. 29 overall
Team: New York Knicks
THE WORLD-HERALD
Dick Harvey
Dick Harvey (1960)
Drafted: 10th round, No. 71 overall
Team: Minneapolis Lakers
THE WORLD-HERALD
Paul Silas
Paul Silas (1964)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 12 overall
Team: St. Louis Hawks
Elton McGriff
Elton McGriff (1965)
Drafted: 12th round, No. 93 overall
Team: St. Louis Hawks
Neil Johnson
Neil Johnson (1966)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 15 overall
Team: Baltimore Bullets
THE WORLD-HERALD
Tim Powers
Tim Powers (1967)
Drafted: 6th round, No. 65 overall
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
THE WORLD-HERALD
Wally Anderzunas
Wally Anderzunas (1968)
Drafted: 6th round, No. 70 overall
Team: Detroit Pistons
THE WORLD-HERALD
Bob Portman
Bob Portman (1969)
Drafted: 1st round, No. 7 overall
Team: San Francisco Warriors
THE WORLD-HERALD
Wally Anderzunas
Wally Anderzunas (1969)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 25 overall
Team: Atlanta Hawks
THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe Bergman
Joe Bergman (1970)
Drafted: 7th round, No. 104 overall
Team: San Francisco Warriors
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Cyril Baptiste
Cyril Baptiste (1971)
Drafted: 1st round, No. 3 overall*
Team: San Francisco Warriors
*—Baptiste was drafted in the NBA's Hardship Draft for underclassmen
THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe Bergman
Joe Bergman (1971)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 31 overall
Team: Cincinnati Royals
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Gene Harmon
Gene Harmon (1974)
Drafted: 6th round, No. 107 overall
Team: Boston Celtics
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralph Bobik
Ralph Bobik (1974)
Drafted: 5th round, No. 76 overall
Team: Phoenix Suns
THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug Brookins
Doug Brookins (1975)
Drafted: 9th round, No. 160 overall
Team: Washington Bullets
THE WORLD-HERALD
Rick Apke
Rick Apke (1978)
Drafted: 3rd round, No. 58 overall
Team: Washington Bullets
THE WORLD-HERALD
John Johnson
John Johnson (1979)
Drafted: 7th round, No. 144 overall
Team: Denver Nuggets
THE WORLD-HERALD
Kevin McKenna
Kevin McKenna (1981)
Drafted: 4th round, No. 88 overall
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
THE WORLD-HERALD
George Morrow
George Morrow (1981)
Drafted: 8th round, No. 182 overall
Team: Boston Celtics
THE WORLD-HERALD
Daryl Stovall
Daryl Stovall (1982)
Drafted: 10th round, No. 207 overall
Team: San Diego Clippers
THE WORLD-HERALD
Greg Brandon
Greg Brandon (1984)
Drafted: 10th round, No. 219 overall
Team: Seattle SuperSonics
CREIGHTON ATHLETICS
Benoit Benjamin
Benoit Benjamin (1985)
Drafted: 1st round, No. 3 overall
Team: Los Angeles Clippers
THE WORLD-HERALD
Vernon Moore
Vernon Moore (1985)
Drafted: 3rd round, No. 58 overall
Team: Washington Bullets
THE WORLD-HERALD
Chad Gallagher
Chad Gallagher (1991)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 32 overall
Team: Phoenix Suns
THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodney Buford
Rodney Buford (1999)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 53 overall
Team: Miami Heat
THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Korver
Kyle Korver (2003)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 51 overall
Team: New Jersey Nets
THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug McDermott
Doug McDermott (2014)
Drafted: 1st round, No. 11 overall
Team: Denver Nuggets
THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Patton
Justin Patton (2017)
Drafted: 1st round, No. 16 overall
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves (through the Chicago Bulls)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Khyri Thomas
Khyri Thomas (2018)
Drafted: 2nd round, No. 38 overall
Team: Detroit Pistons (through the Philadelphia 76ers)
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.