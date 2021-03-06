 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kiana Schmitt's career-high powers No. 23 Creighton volleyball past DePaul
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Kiana Schmitt's career-high powers No. 23 Creighton volleyball past DePaul

{{featured_button_text}}
Celebration

Keeley Davis and teammates celebrate during Creighton's match on Senior Day.

 MARK KUHLMANN, CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY

It didn’t take long in No. 23 Creighton’s sweep of DePaul for sophomore Kiana Schmitt to recognize that she might be in store for a good day.

Just a few swings, really.

The middle blocker and right-side hitter did indeed deliver a career performance Saturday, recording a personal-best 12 kills in CU’s 25-22, 25-20, 25-13 victory at Sokol Arena.

“I would say pretty early in the first set,” Schmitt said when asked when she found her groove. “(Setter Mahina Pua’a) and I were connecting really well. I think we both noticed it. And it really helped get my rhythm going.”

Her efforts helped the Jays win in decisive fashion, one day after surviving a nail-biter.

The Friday match went five sets after the Blue Demons (3-5, 3-5) took a 2-1 lead. CU (6-2, 3-1 Big East) battled back with a strong finish, and carried the momentum into Saturday.

As a team, Creighton hit a season-high .385. Junior Jaela Zimmerman finished with 13 kills.

The Jays also celebrated senior day Saturday, recognizing defensive specialist Grace Nelson and Pua’a.

Seniors

Senior Day festivities before Creighton's match with coaches and Grace Nelson and Mahina Pua'a. Mark Kuhlmann/Creighton University

Meet the 2020-21 Creighton volleyball team

Meet the 2020-21 Creighton volleyball team.

1 of 15

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert