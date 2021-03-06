Kiana Schmitt's career-high powers No. 23 Creighton volleyball past DePaul

It didn’t take long in No. 23 Creighton’s sweep of DePaul for sophomore Kiana Schmitt to recognize that she might be in store for a good day.

Just a few swings, really.

The middle blocker and right-side hitter did indeed deliver a career performance Saturday, recording a personal-best 12 kills in CU’s 25-22, 25-20, 25-13 victory at Sokol Arena.

“I would say pretty early in the first set,” Schmitt said when asked when she found her groove. “(Setter Mahina Pua’a) and I were connecting really well. I think we both noticed it. And it really helped get my rhythm going.”

Her efforts helped the Jays win in decisive fashion, one day after surviving a nail-biter.

The Friday match went five sets after the Blue Demons (3-5, 3-5) took a 2-1 lead. CU (6-2, 3-1 Big East) battled back with a strong finish, and carried the momentum into Saturday.

As a team, Creighton hit a season-high .385. Junior Jaela Zimmerman finished with 13 kills.

The Jays also celebrated senior day Saturday, recognizing defensive specialist Grace Nelson and Pua’a.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.