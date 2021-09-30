Kiana Schmitt's extra prep work has led to success for Creighton volleyball

Creighton junior Kiana Schmitt didn't begin the season with any specific plans for how she'd contribute on this talented Jays squad.
She was up for anything.
So Schmitt — who's played on the right side and who's lined up as a middle blocker this season — doesn't mind taking the extra time each week now to study the game plans and scouting reports to ensure she's prepared to play either spot.
"We have a super deep team this year, with great people at every position," Schmitt said. "So I think it's just about helping my team out and filling that role the best I can."
Schmitt's doing exactly that, and she's coming off one of her most productive weekends.
She had eight kills against both Butler and Xavier — and she matched a personal-best with six blocks in that sweep of the Musketeers.
It's a result of a committed effort in the gym by Schmitt, a quick-leaping hitter who makes high contact and can attack with varying swings.
When she first arrived on campus, though, she admittedly had to adjust to the speed of the game. Then, she spent time perfecting her technique. The Waunakee, Wisc., product says she still has room to grow, but coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth's been impressed with Schmitt's progress.
"She works her tail off so it's really fun to see the success she's been having," Booth said.
Schmitt and the Jays will look to keep it going this weekend when they play at St. John's (10-6, 1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday and at Seton Hall (8-8, 0-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday. No. 16 Creighton (14-1, 2-0) won eight matches in a row and is off to its best start in school history.
