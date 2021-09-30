Kiana Schmitt's extra prep work has led to success for Creighton volleyball

Creighton junior Kiana Schmitt didn't begin the season with any specific plans for how she'd contribute on this talented Jays squad.

She was up for anything.

So Schmitt — who's played on the right side and who's lined up as a middle blocker this season — doesn't mind taking the extra time each week now to study the game plans and scouting reports to ensure she's prepared to play either spot.

"We have a super deep team this year, with great people at every position," Schmitt said. "So I think it's just about helping my team out and filling that role the best I can."

Schmitt's doing exactly that, and she's coming off one of her most productive weekends.

She had eight kills against both Butler and Xavier — and she matched a personal-best with six blocks in that sweep of the Musketeers.

It's a result of a committed effort in the gym by Schmitt, a quick-leaping hitter who makes high contact and can attack with varying swings.