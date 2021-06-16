Kiani Lockett commits to Creighton women's basketball

Creighton women's basketball added a prospect to its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday when guard Kiani Lockett announced on Twitter that she decided to commit to the Jays.

The 5-foot-9 playmaker out of Minnesota was an All-Metro second-team honoree by the Star Tribune this past season. She attends Minnetonka High School in the Minneapolis metro area.

Lockett becomes the third known member of Creighton’s 2022 recruiting class. Brittany Harshaw, a 6-foot forward from Andover, Kansas, pledged to the Jays back in August. Three months later, CU picked up a commitment from 5-foot-9 guard Kennedy Townsend, out of Park Hill High School in the Kansas City area.

The 2022 recruits can officially sign in November.

Creighton finished 10-12 during a season disrupted by the pandemic this past winter. The Jays reached the second round of the WNIT.

