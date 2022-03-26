 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOFTBALL

Kiara Mills' double lifts Creighton softball to win over Providence

  • Updated
  • 0

Kiara Mills doubled to score pinch-runner Kate Mason in the bottom of the seventh to lift Creighton to a 7-6 win over Providence at the CU Sports Complex on Saturday.

Tied at 6-6, Kailey Wilson doubled to center with one out. Down in the count 0-2, Mills then doubled to center as the Bluejays (13-3, 3-3 Big East) won their third straight.

Emma Rosonke hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs for the Jays. Alyssa Gappa added a solo shot in the third.

Kate Mullally struck out eight and allowed four earned runs in seven innings to earn the win.

The Jays wrap up their series with the Friars (17-9, 4-4) at noon Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert