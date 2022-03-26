Kiara Mills' double lifts Creighton softball to win over Providence

Kiara Mills doubled to score pinch-runner Kate Mason in the bottom of the seventh to lift Creighton to a 7-6 win over Providence at the CU Sports Complex on Saturday.

Tied at 6-6, Kailey Wilson doubled to center with one out. Down in the count 0-2, Mills then doubled to center as the Bluejays (13-3, 3-3 Big East) won their third straight.

Emma Rosonke hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs for the Jays. Alyssa Gappa added a solo shot in the third.

Kate Mullally struck out eight and allowed four earned runs in seven innings to earn the win.

The Jays wrap up their series with the Friars (17-9, 4-4) at noon Sunday.