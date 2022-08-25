Kirsten Bernthal Booth likes Creighton's offensive parity as volleyball season nears

Creighton returns to action Friday, and it's hoping to swing open the window it seemingly cracked a season ago before a second-round exit in the NCAA tournament.

Only this time, the journey back for the No. 18 Bluejays will hit closer to home. This year’s Final Four will be in their backyard at CHI Health Center — with or without them.

CU expects to fill that building to capacity when No. 1 Nebraska visits Sept. 7 — just days after it attempts to topple No. 11 Kentucky for a second straight season. Needless to say, the Jays will have their share of chances to raise their ranking and bolster their tournament seeding.

Without All-Big East outside hitter Jaela Zimmerman, whose timetable is still undetermined as she returns from ACL surgery in January, finding comfortable positioning for the NCAA tournament could prove difficult. While Zimmerman’s absence could lower the team’s ceiling, coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth expressed confidence in her team’s depth in the weeks leading up to the season.

As much as the team will miss Zimmerman, Booth’s problems these days are figuring out her rotation. The Bluejays are eyeing strength in numbers, which spells versatility and means they’ll never be forced to stick to the same lineup.

One of the toughest decisions Booth will have to make comes among her outside hitters.

It will be tough to replace the three kills and digs per set that Zimmerman provided. But Big East preseason player of the year Norah Sis has seemingly improved since January, and will look to lead the team even further. Senior Keeley Davis returns for one final season after being a significant contributor a year ago. And now Ava Martin, a promising 6-foot freshman, has demonstrated impressive flashes in recent weeks.

All will likely have their chance to shine alongside sophomore Kendra Wait, the first freshman to lead the Big East in assists per set since 2011 last season.

With graduate transfer Jazz Schmidt showing flashes of power and finesse along the right side, the Jays will have an abundance of options on offense. When asked what this group does best after Sunday’s exhibition versus South Dakota, offensive parity was the first thing Booth listed.

Creighton will have its share of options at middle blocker, too.

In Kiara Reinhardt, who’s back for her sophomore season after redshirting this past year, the Jays have a middle blocker who started in every match of her freshman campaign. Senior Kiana Schmitt also impressed in Sunday’s exhibition, and sophomore Abbey Milner and freshman Ann Marie Remmes have each had flashes during the preseason.

Shuffles within the lineup are inevitable throughout the season. For Booth, they might come as soon as this weekend.

She acknowledged that the team could deploy different rotations with each game. Creighton’s Rumble in the Rockies slate consists of two games Friday and a third game 24 hours later.

With what might be the toughest week of the season coming less than a week later, whether Creighton fields adequate depth will be unveiled sooner.