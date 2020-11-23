Kyle Korver, Anthony Tolliver meet with Pope Francis to discuss social justice

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Five NBA players were part of a delegation that met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday to discuss social justice.

Former Creighton basketball players Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver were joined by fellow NBA players Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown and Jonathan Isaac, along with NBA players' union executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives — Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti.

The union said the players spoke about their "individual and collective efforts addressing social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities."

The audience came days before a book comes out in which Pope Francis supports demands for racial justice, specifically the actions taken following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May. A police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee against his neck for minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.