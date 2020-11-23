Kyle Korver, Anthony Tolliver meet with Pope Francis to discuss social justice

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Five NBA players were part of a delegation that met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday to discuss social justice.
Former Creighton basketball players Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver were joined by fellow NBA players Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown and Jonathan Isaac, along with NBA players' union executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives — Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti.
The union said the players spoke about their "individual and collective efforts addressing social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities."
The audience came days before a book comes out in which Pope Francis supports demands for racial justice, specifically the actions taken following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May. A police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee against his neck for minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.
Roberts said Pope Francis sought the meeting with the players, and that it “demonstrates the influence of their platforms." Demands for social and racial justice have been paramount among players, especially in recent months following the deaths of Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others.
#PopeFrancis met today with reps of the NBA Players Association to talk about their efforts to promote racial equality, social justice & to feed the poor. (📷 Vatican Media) pic.twitter.com/fGhoMJzQPl— Cindy Wooden (@Cindy_Wooden) November 23, 2020
“We are extremely honored to have had this opportunity to come to the Vatican and share our experiences with Pope Francis,” Korver said. “His openness and eagerness to discuss these issues was inspiring and a reminder that our work has had a global impact and must continue moving forward.”
Both Korver and Tolliver have been outspoken in their support for social justice reform, especially on the issue of racial injustice. Both players returned to Creighton recently to lead discussions on addressing these problems.
