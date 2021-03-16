Kyle Korver, Anthony Tolliver say Creighton shouldn't seek quick fixes for McDermott's remarks

Former Creighton basketball players Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver said during a video conversation posted online Tuesday that their alma mater should not seek out quick fixes in response to the controversy surrounding coach Greg McDermott’s insensitive word choice.
Korver and Tolliver, who’ve been notable advocates of racial inequality issues, hadn’t yet publicly addressed McDermott’s locker-room comments — the 11-year coach compared his program to a plantation back on Feb. 27.
But the two NBA veterans joined former CU player Josh Dotzler for an hour-long Zoom chat. And in that video call released Tuesday, they spoke optimistically about a growth opportunity here for the Bluejay basketball program and the campus community, even as negative commentary about Creighton continues to swirl within the national sports dialogue.
“There’s work to do,” Korver said. “This is going to be attached to Coach Mac and to Creighton for a while, and we have to accept that and let that push us forward.”
It’s not a public relations battle, either, according to Tolliver. He was clear about that.
It’s a matter of the soul. And a test of the ideals and principles the university stands for, Tolliver said.
He hopes that McDermott’s continued self-reflection will inspire others to do the same.
“Continuously doing an analysis of your heart, of your biases — I think is something that is really healthy to do,” Tolliver said. “It’s a constant thing. There’s a lot of deeply rooted things in our brains.”
That’s part of the reason why Tolliver and Korver have been so intentional about speaking out about race.
They did not play for McDermott. They graduated before he was hired at CU in 2010.
But the two well-known Bluejay alums — both Creighton Athletics Hall of Famers — do have perspectives that carry weight, particularly given the platforms they've promoted of late.
Tolliver and Korver were among the five NBA players who sat down with the Pope in an unprecedented meeting last November to discuss the social justice movement.
Tolliver helped launch the Grey Challenge last summer, an initiative to encourage people to educate themselves on racial inequality through film. He participated in a panel on CU’s campus last fall where he discussed several topics including why he wore “Group Economics” on the back of his jersey during the NBA’s 2020 restart.
Korver had his own talk a week earlier at Creighton to share more about his personal enlightenment on race-related problems facing the country.
He also gave CU's commencement address in 2019, he authored an essay on white privilege and he was part of the Milwaukee Bucks’ walkout during the NBA playoffs last summer. He’s appeared on TNT’s “The Arena” to discuss it all.
“Name an issue. Racism is connected to virtually everything in this country,” Korver said. “We all need to care about this. We all need to be growing in this.”
That’s the hope Korver and Tolliver have for McDermott now. And for the CU campus and for the city. For coaches across all age groups, too.
But this process won’t be easy, they said.
Especially for Creighton. Its basketball team plays in the NCAA tournament this week. This is the sport's biggest stage, and CU might very well be treated as a punchline for those critical of McDermott and the university's handling of the situation.
McDermott's apologized. He was suspended for four days (and one game). Further discipline may come, and it may not be revealed publicly, according to a university statement.
But Tolliver's not focused on that.
Look at the bigger picture, he said.
The more that a problem is discussed out in the open, the more likely the result doesn’t just end with lip-service. There can be productive actions taken. He referenced the last year and the groundswell for social change.
“Don’t lose this opportunity to have some interesting conversations,” Tolliver said.
Said Korver: “This is how we learn. We sit in these moments. And you let your heart break. Or you’re convicted. Whatever it looks like for you on your journey, this is where the work starts to happen.”
A few more notes on their conversation are below:
» Tolliver’s first reaction when he heard McDermott’s remarks? Confusion, he said. But after processing the situation, Tolliver said he does not think McDermott should be fired for his words. Korver added that McDermott’s tried to be part of the solution for several years. But more needs to be done.
» Korver commended the current CU players for their poise and thoughtfulness. Their voices are important, according to Korver. “This is a really mature group,” he said.
» Dotzler told The World-Herald that he helped arrange the video chat with Korver and Tolliver to help “create healthy dialogue” about the fallout from McDermott’s comments. They recorded their chat late last week. Then posted it on YouTube Tuesday.
Meet the 2020-21 Creighton men's basketball team
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa