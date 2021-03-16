Kyle Korver, Anthony Tolliver say Creighton shouldn't seek quick fixes for McDermott's remarks

Look at the bigger picture, he said.

The more that a problem is discussed out in the open, the more likely the result doesn’t just end with lip-service. There can be productive actions taken. He referenced the last year and the groundswell for social change.

“Don’t lose this opportunity to have some interesting conversations,” Tolliver said.

Said Korver: “This is how we learn. We sit in these moments. And you let your heart break. Or you’re convicted. Whatever it looks like for you on your journey, this is where the work starts to happen.”

A few more notes on their conversation are below:

» Tolliver’s first reaction when he heard McDermott’s remarks? Confusion, he said. But after processing the situation, Tolliver said he does not think McDermott should be fired for his words. Korver added that McDermott’s tried to be part of the solution for several years. But more needs to be done.

» Korver commended the current CU players for their poise and thoughtfulness. Their voices are important, according to Korver. “This is a really mature group,” he said.