Kyle Korver reportedly joins Brooklyn Nets coaching staff
BASKETBALL

Kyle Korver reportedly joins Brooklyn Nets coaching staff

Korver

After 17 seasons in the NBA, Creighton graduate Kyle Korver is reportedly joining the Brooklyn Nets as a player development assistant coach.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Take a look back at the last five season of Creighton men's basketball.

After 17 seasons in the NBA, Creighton graduate Kyle Korver is reportedly joining the Brooklyn Nets as a player development assistant coach.

Korver most recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2019-2020 season.

The former Bluejay is 10th all-time in career 3-point percentage (42.9%) and fourth all-time in made 3-pointers (2,450) in the NBA. He also led the NBA in field goal percentage for four seasons.

Korver was a second-team All-American as a senior and two-time Missouri Valley player of the year. He scored 1,801 points from 1999-2003 and is the only player in program history to make four NCAA tournaments.

The Nets recently selected former Creighton point guard Marcus Zegarowski in the 2021 NBA draft.

