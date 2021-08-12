Kyle Korver reportedly joins Brooklyn Nets coaching staff

After 17 seasons in the NBA, Creighton graduate Kyle Korver is reportedly joining the Brooklyn Nets as a player development assistant coach.

Korver most recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2019-2020 season.

The former Bluejay is 10th all-time in career 3-point percentage (42.9%) and fourth all-time in made 3-pointers (2,450) in the NBA. He also led the NBA in field goal percentage for four seasons.

Korver was a second-team All-American as a senior and two-time Missouri Valley player of the year. He scored 1,801 points from 1999-2003 and is the only player in program history to make four NCAA tournaments.

The Nets recently selected former Creighton point guard Marcus Zegarowski in the 2021 NBA draft.

