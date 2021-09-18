Last-minute goal gives No. 1 Georgetown win over Creighton men's soccer

Just when it seemed like Creighton had all the momentum as it continually revved up the second-largest crowd in school history with a push for a potential match-winner, the nation's top-ranked team pounced.
No. 1 Georgetown spoiled CU's memorable night with a goal in the final minute, securing a 2-1 win at Morrison Stadium Saturday night.
The decisive sequence began when Hoya reserve Marlon Tabora deflected a clearance attempt, maneuvered into the penalty box and dished to a teammate. Creighton goalkeeper Paul Kruse saved a shot, but the ricocheted ball landed at Tabora's feet, and he tapped home the winner.
So instead of storming into overtime, boosted by Diego Gutierrez's 78th-minute penalty kick that evened the match, the Jays had to watch Georgetown's players celebrating their momentous win.
"We were doing pretty great in the second half — I think we had the momentum, I think we had the crowd behind our backs — especially after that goal," Gutierrez said. "But it's soccer. Things can change quickly."
That's just what happened Saturday.
The Jays, fueled by a crowd of 6,577, were on the attack late in the second half, combining in the midfield to free up openings on the flank. Gutierrez had a late delivery into the box that found Manu Toledano's head just outside the 6-yard box — but the shot was saved as the energized CU fans gasped.
The groans came just moments later.
That's when Tabora made his move.
His effort play — and a subsequent mistake by CU — almost mirrored the build-up to Georgetown's first goal in the 49th minute. A giveaway just outside the edge of Creighton's box settled at the feet of Stefan Stojanovic, who quickly turned and found an open window to shoot and score.
But the Jays responded.
Coach Johnny Torres said he thought his team spent too much time defending before halftime, expending so much effort and energy that it took away from the potency of CU's attack. That changed after halftime, he said.
The equalizer came when Gutierrez blasted his penalty kick into the upper left corner of the net after teammate Manu Toledano was taken down in the box.
"When we were able to score that penalty kick, I'd never heard Morrison Stadium louder than it was (Saturday night)," Torres said. "It was unbelievable. It made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up."
The Jays just couldn't find the game-winner and a second upset of a No. 1 ranked team.
It was just a couple of weeks ago that Creighton won 3-0 at No. 1 Indiana. Saturday was the first time in school history that CU hosted the team ranked atop the coaches Top 25 poll.
And even though the end result wasn't what the Jays had envisioned, Gutierrez said it shouldn't take away from what they showed for 90 minutes Saturday.
"It was a tough loss, but we went toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the nation," Gutierrez said. "They had pretty good chances in the first half, but I think in the second half, we were pretty dominant."
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa