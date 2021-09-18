Last-minute goal gives No. 1 Georgetown win over Creighton men's soccer

The groans came just moments later.

That's when Tabora made his move.

His effort play — and a subsequent mistake by CU — almost mirrored the build-up to Georgetown's first goal in the 49th minute. A giveaway just outside the edge of Creighton's box settled at the feet of Stefan Stojanovic, who quickly turned and found an open window to shoot and score.

But the Jays responded.

Coach Johnny Torres said he thought his team spent too much time defending before halftime, expending so much effort and energy that it took away from the potency of CU's attack. That changed after halftime, he said.

The equalizer came when Gutierrez blasted his penalty kick into the upper left corner of the net after teammate Manu Toledano was taken down in the box.

"When we were able to score that penalty kick, I'd never heard Morrison Stadium louder than it was (Saturday night)," Torres said. "It was unbelievable. It made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up."

The Jays just couldn't find the game-winner and a second upset of a No. 1 ranked team.