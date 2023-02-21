For just enough of a fateful second half, the Big East’s best team turned its dial to beast mode Tuesday night inside CHI Health Center – and Creighton was on the receiving end.

And thus commenced another CU-Marquette thriller – this time won, 73-71, by the Golden Eagles and their point guard, Tyler Kolek, whose two layups in the final minute kept the Bluejays at bay.

No. 10 Marquette zapped an eight-point halftime deficit with haste, then used a 13-0 run – that forced two Greg McDermott timeouts – to seize control of both a game and the Big East regular season race. The Golden Eagles improved to 14-3 in the league. The Bluejays – swept by Marquette this season – dropped to 12-5.

Coupled with Xavier’s home loss to Villanova Tuesday, MU now has a commanding lead over its three next-closest competitors.

CU’s loss negated a slump-busting performance from guard Baylor Scheierman, who had 18 points to go along with his 12 rebounds. The Bluejays’ bench added 15 points – including 11 in the first half – while the majority of Creighton’s starters struggled to handle Marquette’s pressure.

For MU, Kolek set a tone with 18 points and six assists, while post Oso Ighodaro’s 18 points and six rebounds effectively blunted the impact of CU center Ryan Kalkbrenner. Kolek’s final two shots inside the paint gave the Golden Eagles 69-67 and 71-69 leads. The Bluejays answered one of those baskets with a Scheierman layup, but it couldn’t answer the other when Trey Alexander missed a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left.

CU’s last-ditch attempt to steal an inbounds Marquette pass fell short when guard Ryan Nembhard was whistled for a foul – much to the disdain of the blue-out crowd.

Creighton and Marquette traded baskets for the game’s opening nine minutes before Francisco Farabello hit a 3 at the 10:58 mark for a 17-13 lead. From there, CU kept a lead for the rest of the first half, with Scheierman getting two baskets at the rim and two 3-pointers while the Bluejay bench scored 11 points before halftime.

The Bluejays’ lead grew to 32-20 when Nembhard hit a 3 with 4:58 left before Marquette answered with a 6-0 run. Scheierman hit the first of his 3s right after, and buried a long 3 with 41 seconds left for a 40-32 halftime lead.

It took the Golden Eagles fewer than three minutes to erase CU’s advantage. Ighodaro hit a short jumper, Kolek hit a top-of-the-key 3 and Kolek assisted Ighodaro on the basket that tied the game.

