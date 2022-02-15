Lauren Jensen's found her place on Creighton's team — and at top of Big East 3-point shooting

Sophomore Lauren Jensen had her knees bent and her hands out, as if the pass were already on the way.

She was open. Wide open.

And even though her teammates hadn't immediately noticed her alone along the 3-point line during this particular possession early in the third quarter Sunday, she knew the ball would soon get reversed to her side of the court. She just had to stay ready.

These types of moments are exactly why she transferred to Creighton, a program that's on the rise because of the unselfish nature embedded within its scheme and its culture.

"Their style of play really fits how I like to play," Jensen said. "All of us can shoot. And this offense, with the style and the motion we run and all the reads we make, I knew that it would be a good fit."

Her decision definitely worked out well.

Jensen's production has helped the Jays (18-7, 13-4) make a push for a second-place finish in the league standings and put together a worthy NCAA tournament at-large resume. CU sat at No. 31 in the NET rankings to begin this week

Jensen's started all 25 of Creighton's games, ranking second on the team in scoring (12.3) and third in rebounding (3.8). She leads the Big East in 3-point shooting (45.3%). The Minnesota native is coming off a weekend where she went a combined 13 of 25 from long-range during two more CU wins.

Her presence has undoubtedly amplified the effectiveness of Creighton's attack this year. The Jays rank first nationally in assists per game (20.4) and third in 3-point makes per game (9.9).

And Jensen's teammates insist they saw this coming back in June. Maybe even earlier than that.

She transferred in after scoring just 23 total points during her freshman year at Iowa. But they thought a breakout was inevitable.

"We knew about her before she even came here," sophomore Emma Ronsiek said. "She just fit in right away. We knew. Everyone knew that she was going to be a player for us."

It took Jensen fewer than three minutes in the season opener at Drake to knock down her first 3-pointer.

There was the Providence road game in December when she scored 17 points in the first quarter. Six finished in double figures in six consecutive games in January — a stretch that included a 22-point, six-assist performance in a win over Georgetown.

And on Sunday, Jensen knocked down her first three looks from long range. She'd made six by the time she was spotting up for that jumper in the third quarter, splashing home a seventh triple after Rachael Saunders zipped her a pass right in her shooting pocket.

Her seven 3-pointers were one shy of an arena record.

But as much as Jensen enjoys burying open jumpers, she's even more appreciative that she's been able to blend right in here, stepping into a multi-faceted role just like the rest of her CU teammates.

"I definitely came in knowing that I had to prove myself and that I had to work hard," Jensen said. "But I knew that if I played my game, I could be pretty good here. We're all great players. I just wanted to compete."

The Jays hope she can keep it going. They'll have two challenging road games this weekend against two teams just outside of the NET's top 100 (St. John's and Seton Hall) before finishing the regular season with a home finale against DePaul (NET No. 48).

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.