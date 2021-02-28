 Skip to main content
Lipscomb overcomes Creighton in the eighth inning
BASEBALL

  • Updated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lipscomb scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge Creighton 7-5 on Sunday.

Lipscomb's rally came right after Creighton scored two in the top of the eighth to tie it. Ryan Mantle drove in a run with a single before Nolan Clifford's sacrifice fly brought in Jared Wegner to make it 5-5.

Lipscomb scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Mantle, Wegner, David Webel and Andrew Meggs each had two hits to lead Creighton's offense.

Creighton next plays UNO on Friday at 3 p.m. in the first game at Tal Anderson Field.​

A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010

