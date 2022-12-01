 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical

Live updates: Creighton and Nebraska in the NCAA volleyball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska volleyball's NCAA tournament bracket update

It's the NCAA volleyball tournament, and two in-state teams are in the mix!

No. 14 Creighton (27-4, 17-1) opens its tourney run tonight against Auburn after winning the Big East tournament.

No. 7 Nebraska is coming off a sweep of Delaware State in the Huskers' first-round match yesterday. NU will take on Kansas tonight!

Scroll down for live updates from each match, plus photos, video and more!

Creighton vs. Auburn

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Omaha, Sokol Arena

TV | Radio: ESPN+ | KZOT (1180 AM)

Nebraska vs. Kansas

When: 7 p.m. Friday

People are also reading…

Where: Lincoln, Devaney Center

TV | Radio: ESPN+ | Huskers Radio Network (92.3 FM, 590 AM in Omaha)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert