Live updates: Creighton and Nebraska in the NCAA volleyball tournament

It's the NCAA volleyball tournament, and two in-state teams are in the mix!

No. 14 Creighton (27-4, 17-1) opens its tourney run tonight against Auburn after winning the Big East tournament.

No. 7 Nebraska is coming off a sweep of Delaware State in the Huskers' first-round match yesterday. NU will take on Kansas tonight!

Scroll down for live updates from each match, plus photos, video and more!

Creighton vs. Auburn

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Omaha, Sokol Arena

TV | Radio: ESPN+ | KZOT (1180 AM)

Nebraska vs. Kansas

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Lincoln, Devaney Center

TV | Radio: ESPN+ | Huskers Radio Network (92.3 FM, 590 AM in Omaha)