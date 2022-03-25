 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Live updates: Creighton plays Iowa State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament

No. 10 seed Creighton women's basketball takes on No. 3 seed Iowa State in the Jays' first Sweet 16 Friday at Greensboro, North Carolina. The winner will advance to the Elite 8.

When: 8:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Online: NCAA’s website

The World-Herald will provide full coverage as Creighton looks to advance. Scroll down for a running Twitter feed with updates.

» Previewing Creighton's Sweet 16 game against Iowa State

» Creighton is ready for the Jay's next challenge — Iowa State and Ashley Joens

» Shatel: Creighton's Jim Flanery is now coaching in the land of giants

