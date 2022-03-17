 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Live updates: Creighton plays San Diego State in the NCAA tournament

It's time for March Madness! Creighton opens its run in the NCAA tournament Thursday as the No. 9 seed in the Midwest region. The Jays will face No. 8 seed San Diego State.

When: 6:27 p.m. Thursday

Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

TV: truTV

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO

Online: NCAA’s website

The World-Herald is in Fort Worth, Texas to provide full coverage as Creighton looks to advance. Make sure you're following Jimmy Watkins on Twitter, or scroll down for a running Twitter feed with updates.

And for some pregame reading, here are links to our preview stories:

» Brothers Arthur Kaluma and Adam Seiko bring their backyard battles to the NCAA tournament

» Previewing Creighton's first-round NCAA tournament game against San Diego State

» Shatel: Creighton's Ryan Hawkins has earned the right to show what he can do

» Ryan Kalkbrenner is a bit of a perfectionist, and Creighton has been reaping the benefits

» Creighton 'would've been done' without Trey Alexander, Greg McDermott says

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

