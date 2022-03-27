 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Live updates: Creighton plays South Carolina in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament

No. 10 seed Creighton women's basketball takes on No. 1 seed South Carolina in the Jays' first Elite Eight Sunday at Greensboro, North Carolina. The winner will advance to the Final Four.

When: 6 p.m., Sunday

Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Online: NCAA’s website

The World-Herald will provide full coverage as Creighton looks to advance. Scroll down for a running Twitter feed with updates.

