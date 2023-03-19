Creighton is once again a part of March Madness and look to advance to the program's second Sweet 16!

The sixth-seeded Bluejays take on three-seed Baylor at 6:10 p.m. in NCAA second round action from Denver. The game will be broadcast on TBS. The winner advances to face 15-seed Princeton in the regional semifinals.

And The World-Herald will be there for all the action.

Scroll down for live updates from the game, plus our preview coverage!

