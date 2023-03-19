Creighton is once again a part of March Madness and look to advance to the program's second Sweet 16!
The sixth-seeded Bluejays take on three-seed Baylor at 6:10 p.m. in NCAA second round action from Denver. The game will be broadcast on TBS. The winner advances to face 15-seed Princeton in the regional semifinals.
And The World-Herald will be there for all the action.
Scroll down for live updates from the game, plus our preview coverage!
Photos: Creighton men face NC State in first round of NCAA tournament
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner celebrates after scoring a basket and drawing a foul late in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Creighton forward Mason Miller, center, is helped off the court after getting injured in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
Creighton guard Trey Alexander, front, picks up a loose ball as North Carolina State forward Ernest Ross pursues in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma, front, drives to the rim as North Carolina State forward Ebenezer Dowuona defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) goes up for a basket as North Carolina State guards Jarkel Joiner (1) and Jack Clark (5) defend in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
Creighton guard Trey Alexander, right, drives to the basket as North Carolina State guard Casey Morsell defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
North Carolina State guard Jack Clark, top, flies out of bounds in pursuit of a loose ball as Creighton forward Mason Miller, front, and guard Trey Alexander look on in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
Creighton forward Mason Miller, left, reaches for a loose ball with North Carolina State guard Jack Clark in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard, right, drives the lane as North Carolina State guard Jarkel Joiner defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
Creighton guard Trey Alexander, right, looks to pass the ball as North Carolina State guard Jack Clark defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith, left, shoots over Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith, left, looks to pass the ball as Creighton guard Trey Alexander defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
North Carolina State guard Jarkel Joiner, front left, looks to pass the ball as, from left rear, Creighton guard Trey Alexander, center Ryan Kalkbrenner and guard Francisco Farabello defend in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
North Carolina State guard Jarkel Joiner, front, drives past Creighton guard Trey Alexander in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
Creighton guard Trey Alexander, center, drives to the basket between North Carolina State forward D.J. Burns Jr., back, and guard Casey Morsell (14) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
North Carolina State guard Casey Morsell, left, fouls Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman, right, drives to the basket past North Carolina State guard Casey Morsell in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
North Carolina State players sit on the bench as time runs out in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith, front, is comforted as he leaves the court after a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
North Carolina State guard Jarkel Joiner, right, drives against Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith reacts after dunking against Creighton in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith (0) dunks as Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner defends in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
North Carolina State guard Jarkel Joiner (1), center, runs into Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard (2) while driving to the basket as Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman, top, collects a rebound in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts reacts in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
North Carolina State guard Casey Morsell, front, pulls in the ball as Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma defends in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma, top right, goes up to shoot over North Carolina State guard Jack Clark in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott directs his team against North Carolina State in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
North Carolina State guard Jarkel Joiner, right, pursues the ball with Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, right, hugs forward Arthur Kaluma as time runs out in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith reacts as time runs out in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma applauds after the second half of a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith, front, is fouled by Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
