March Madness has begun and Creighton is once again a part of it!
The sixth-seeded Bluejays open the NCAA tournament against 11th-seeded Mississippi State at 5 p.m. in South Bend, Indiana. The game will be broadcast on ESPNEWS. The winner advances to face the winner between third-seeded Notre Dame and 14th-seeded Southern Utah.
Scroll down for live updates from the game, plus our preview coverage!
Creighton coach Jim Flanery previews Mississippi State matchup
Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek preview Creighton's matchup with Mississippi State
In the newest episode of Even Field, Josie Whelan and Z Long break down the Creighton's seeding in the NCAA tournament and Nebraska's spot in the WNIT.
Photos: Creighton women's basketball final home game vs. Butler
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) knocks the ball away from Butler's Caroline Strande (21) during their game on Monday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen (21) plays defense against Butler's Jessica Carrothers (4) during their game on Monday in Omaha.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) gets a layup in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) looks to pass the ball past Butler's Rachel McLimore (14) during their game on Monday in Omaha.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly (30) and Butler's Sydney Jaynes (32) both reach up for the rebound during their game on Monday in Omaha.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiani Lockett (11) controls the ball in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor spins past Butler's Jordan Meulemans (23) during their game on Monday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Butler head coach Austin Parkinson talks with an official during a break in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly (30) goes for the basket between Butler's Jordan Meulemans (23) and Kelsy Taylor (44) during their game on Monday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Jim Flanery talks calls out to his team in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen (15) moves with the ball in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans celebrate a play in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mallory Brake (14), Kennedy Townsend (2) and Jayme Horan (12) celebrate a 3-pointer in the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) smiles with tears in her eyes while being introduced on senior night following the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor (22) walks with her parents on senior night following the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton bench listens to honors for Rachael Saunders (13) and Carly Bachelor (22) on senior night following the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 74-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
