March Madness has begun and Creighton is once again a part of it!
The sixth-seeded Bluejays open the NCAA tournament against 11th-seeded NC State at 3 p.m. in Denver. The game will be broadcast on TNT. The winner advances to face the winner between third-seeded Baylor and 14th-seeded UC Santa Barbara.
And The World-Herald will be there for all the action.
Scroll down for live updates from the game, plus our preview coverage!
Greg McDermott previews Creighton's matchup with NC State
Creighton players preview first round matchup with NC State
Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon take a deep dive into Creighton's NCAA tournament selection and ask why the Jays are a 'hipster pick' when filling out a bracket.
Photos: Creighton men's basketball at 2023 Big East tournament
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) sets up a play against Villanova's Cam Whitmore (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) drives past Villanova's Mark Armstrong, center left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) eyes the basket against Villanova's Cam Whitmore (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts against Mason Miller (13) scores in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) sets up a play in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) sets up for a three point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) looks to pass against Villanova's Caleb Daniels (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, center, and Villanova's Brandon Slater, right, battle for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) shoots for three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots for three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) drives against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Baylor Scheierman (55) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) celebrates with his teammates Baylor Scheierman (55) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) after drawing a foul off Villanova in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) looks to pass against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Baylor Scheierman (55) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) celebrates his three point shot with head coach Greg McDermott, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Brandon Slater (34) drives against Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Brandon Slater (34) drives against Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates scoring and drawing a foul against Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Cam Whitmore, left, looks to pass against Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) scores two points and draws a foul against Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Mark Armstrong (2) drives to the net past Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) loses the ball against Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Eric Dixon, right, collides with Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) drives against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) bleeds from his lip as he shoots against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Xavier's Desmond Claude (1) drives against Creighton's Francisco Farabello (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Xavier's Colby Jones (3) drives against Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Xavier's Desmond Claude (1) drives against Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Xavier's Desmond Claude (1) shoots against Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks with Ryan Nembhard (2) in a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier during the semifinals of the Big East conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!