March Madness has begun and Creighton is once again a part of it!

The sixth-seeded Bluejays open the NCAA tournament against 11th-seeded NC State at 3 p.m. in Denver. The game will be broadcast on TNT. The winner advances to face the winner between third-seeded Baylor and 14th-seeded UC Santa Barbara.

And The World-Herald will be there for all the action.

Scroll down for live updates from the game, plus our preview coverage!

Photos: Creighton men's basketball at 2023 Big East tournament