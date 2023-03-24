Creighton is once again a part of March Madness and look to advance to the program's first Elite Eight in the modern era!
The sixth-seeded Bluejays take on 15-seed Princeton in NCAA tournament action from Louisville. The game will be broadcast on TBS. The winner advances to face 5-seed San Diego State in the regional final Sunday.
And The World-Herald will be there for all the action.
Scroll down for live updates from the game, plus our preview coverage!
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Inside the headband mojo of Creighton's Baylor Scheierman
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner ready for second shot at Sweet 16 win
Greg McDermott discusses Creighton's Sweet 16 matchup with Princeton
Photos: Creighton takes on Princeton in Sweet 16
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott high-fives Bluejays fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays cheerleaders and fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Josh Resch, of Chicago, and his kids, Ben, 3, Cameron 10, and Avery, 7, wait to send off the Bluejays with other fans ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Ron Henrichs, Sally Hirschberg, both of Omaha, and Carolyn and Steve Eby, of Logan, Iowa., wait to send off the Bluejays with other fans ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
John Oxley, 9, of Omaha, shows off his autographed shirt as Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Billy Bluejay high-fives fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton pep band performs as Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Shtolzberg high-fives Bluejays fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Burgers, a former associate athletic director for Creighton University, hangs out ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Shatel, with the Omaha World-Herald, at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton will take on Princeton in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game on Friday night.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mini baseball bats at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton will take on Princeton in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game on Friday night.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!