Creighton is once again a part of March Madness and look to continue making program history by making the school's first Final Four!

The sixth-seeded Bluejays take on 5-seed San Diego State in NCAA tournament action from Louisville. The game will be broadcast on CBS. The winner advances to play Florida Atlantic in the national semifinals from Houston this Saturday.

And The World-Herald will be there for all the action.

Scroll down for live updates from the game, plus our preview coverage!