The annual in-state volleyball rivalry continues. And for the 20th meeting between Nebraska and Creighton, it's also a top 20 matchup.

The No. 16 Bluejays head to Lincoln to take on No. 4 Huskers at the Devaney Center tonight at 7 p.m.

Nebraska is 19-0 against Creighton, but last season saw the Jays rally from a two-set deficit to push for a full five-set match.

The Huskers (5-0) haven't lost a set this season and are coming off a sweep over Omaha in front of a world-record breaking crowd and a three-set win over Kansas State.

The Jays' (5-1) lone loss this season was to Duke in five sets. Creighton is coming off a sweep of their home invitational, where it downed Ball State, LSU and UNI.

Live updates

PREMATCH

The match will start at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on BTN.

Nebraska's starting lineup will feature: Bergen Reilly, Harper Murray, Bekka Allick, Merritt Beason, Laney Choboy, Andi Jackson and Lexi Rodriguez.

Creighton's starters are Ann Marie Remmes, Ava Martin, Kiana Schmitt, Kendra Wait, Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Sydney Breissinger, Ellie Bolton. All-American and 2022 Big East Player of the Year Norah Sis is out for the match.

