Live updates: No. 8 Creighton basketball vs. No. 5 Kansas

For only the second time in program history, Creighton is playing in a battle of top-10 teams.

No. 8 Creighton faces No. 5 Kansas at historic Allen Fieldhouse in one of the marquee games of the young college basketball season. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN.

The World-Herald will be in Lawrence, Kansas, to provide complete coverage. Follow beat writer Jon Nyatawa on Twitter for updates, or scroll down and check out a Twitter feed devoted to the action.