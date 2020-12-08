 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: No. 8 Creighton basketball vs. No. 5 Kansas
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Live updates: No. 8 Creighton basketball vs. No. 5 Kansas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For only the second time in program history, Creighton is playing in a battle of top-10 teams.

No. 8 Creighton faces No. 5 Kansas at historic Allen Fieldhouse in one of the marquee games of the young college basketball season. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN.

The World-Herald will be in Lawrence, Kansas, to provide complete coverage. Follow beat writer Jon Nyatawa on Twitter for updates, or scroll down and check out a Twitter feed devoted to the action. 

Go to Omaha.com/jays for more Creighton news, and check out some other preview stories below:

» Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 8 Creighton at No. 5 Kansas

» Shatel: Creighton is set for basketball's greatest stage — but with less 'Phog'

» No added pressure for Mitch Ballock's Kansas homecoming. 'We're just playing basketball'

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert