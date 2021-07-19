Longevity, championships common among Creighton coaches hired by Bruce Rasmussen

Creighton athletics prides itself on longevity and continuity. That’s evident in the career of Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen — who will retire in August after 27 years as A.D. — and the head coaches that worked for him.

Of Creighton’s 12 current head coaches, seven will be starting at least their 19th season with the Bluejays. And all but two of them were hired by Rasmussen — softball’s Brent Vigness and women’s golf’s Debbie Conry both came aboard in 1993 and have some of the best decorated coaching careers in CU’s ranks.