Longevity, championships common among Creighton coaches hired by Bruce Rasmussen

Creighton athletics prides itself on longevity and continuity. That’s evident in the career of Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen — who will retire in August after 27 years as A.D. — and the head coaches that worked for him.
Of Creighton’s 12 current head coaches, seven will be starting at least their 19th season with the Bluejays. And all but two of them were hired by Rasmussen — softball’s Brent Vigness and women’s golf’s Debbie Conry both came aboard in 1993 and have some of the best decorated coaching careers in CU’s ranks.
Here’s a look at the 12 current Creighton head coaches, including 10 hired during Rasmussen’s tenure as A.D.
Baseball
Ed Servais
Hired: July 2003
Record at CU: 769-427-2
Championships: Missouri Valley regular season (2005, 2011); MVC tournament (2007, 2011, 2012); Big East regular season (2014, 2017, 2019); Big East tournament (2019)
NCAA tournament appearances: Five (2005, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2019)
Awards: MVC coach of the year (2004, 2005, 2007, 2011); Big East coach of the year (2014, 2019)
Men’s basketball
Greg McDermott
Hired: April 2010
Record at CU: 255-125
Championships: Missouri Valley regular season (2013); MVC tournament (2012, 2013); Big East regular season (2020)
NCAA tournament appearances: Six (2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2021)
Awards: Big East coach of the year (2020)
Women’s basketball
Jim Flanery
Hired: July 2002
Record at CU: 356-243
Championships: Missouri Valley regular season (2003, 2013); MVC tournament (2012); Big East regular season (2017); WNIT (2004)
NCAA tournament appearances: Four (2012, 2013, 2017, 2018)
Volleyball
Kirsten Bernthal Booth
Hired: February 2003
Record at CU: 383-175
Championships: Missouri Valley regular season (2012); MVC tournament (2012); Big East regular season (2014-20); Big East tournament (2014-18, 2020)
NCAA tournament appearances: 10 (2010, 2012-20)
Awards: National coach of the year (2010); MVC coach of the year (2012); Big East coach of the year (2015, 2016, 2019)
Men’s soccer
Johnny Torres
Hired: November 2018
Record at CU: 14-3-2
Women’s soccer
Ross Paule
Hired: December 2014
Record at CU: 41-50-9
Cross country
Chris Gannon
Hired: February 2018
Men’s golf
Judd Cornell
Hired: August 2019
Women's golf
Debbie Conry
Hired: 1993
Tennis
Tom Lilly
Hired: 1997
Rowing
Dan Chipps
Hired: April 2001