Longevity, championships common among Creighton coaches hired by Bruce Rasmussen
ATHLETICS

McDermott-Rasmussen

Men's basketball coach Greg McDermott (left) is one of several championship-winning coaches hired by Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen (right).

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out five quick facts about Bruce Rasmussen's coaching and administrative tenure at Creighton.

Creighton athletics prides itself on longevity and continuity. That’s evident in the career of Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen — who will retire in August after 27 years as A.D. — and the head coaches that worked for him.

Of Creighton’s 12 current head coaches, seven will be starting at least their 19th season with the Bluejays. And all but two of them were hired by Rasmussen — softball’s Brent Vigness and women’s golf’s Debbie Conry both came aboard in 1993 and have some of the best decorated coaching careers in CU’s ranks.

Here’s a look at the 12 current Creighton head coaches, including 10 hired during Rasmussen’s tenure as A.D.

Baseball

Ed Servais

Hired: July 2003

Record at CU: 769-427-2

Championships: Missouri Valley regular season (2005, 2011); MVC tournament (2007, 2011, 2012); Big East regular season (2014, 2017, 2019); Big East tournament (2019)

NCAA tournament appearances: Five (2005, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2019)

Awards: MVC coach of the year (2004, 2005, 2007, 2011); Big East coach of the year (2014, 2019)

Men’s basketball

Greg McDermott

Hired: April 2010

Record at CU: 255-125

Championships: Missouri Valley regular season (2013); MVC tournament (2012, 2013); Big East regular season (2020)

NCAA tournament appearances: Six (2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2021)

Awards: Big East coach of the year (2020)

Women’s basketball

Jim Flanery

Hired: July 2002

Record at CU: 356-243

Championships: Missouri Valley regular season (2003, 2013); MVC tournament (2012); Big East regular season (2017); WNIT (2004)

NCAA tournament appearances: Four (2012, 2013, 2017, 2018)

Volleyball

Kirsten Bernthal Booth

Hired: February 2003

Record at CU: 383-175

Championships: Missouri Valley regular season (2012); MVC tournament (2012); Big East regular season (2014-20); Big East tournament (2014-18, 2020)

NCAA tournament appearances: 10 (2010, 2012-20)

Awards: National coach of the year (2010); MVC coach of the year (2012); Big East coach of the year (2015, 2016, 2019)

Men’s soccer

Johnny Torres

Hired: November 2018

Record at CU: 14-3-2

Women’s soccer

Ross Paule

Hired: December 2014

Record at CU: 41-50-9

Cross country

Chris Gannon

Hired: February 2018

Men’s golf

Judd Cornell

Hired: August 2019

Women's golf

Debbie Conry

Hired: 1993

Tennis

Tom Lilly

Hired: 1997

Rowing

Dan Chipps

Hired: April 2001

The head coaches of Creighton athletics

