There couldn’t be any discussion of whether Creighton basketball could pull off another deep run. Or even what the team might look like. Not yet.

Baylor Scheierman’s return took the edge off for fans. Ryan Kalkbrenner’s return formed whispers. But no conversation could happen — at least at the level it has been discussed the past several months on the heels of an Elite Eight run — until Trey Alexander’s decision last week.

With his withdrawal from the NBA draft, the pieces finally seem finished moving.

And now fans can now talk about the 2023-24 squad.

First, a look at the backcourt

Losses: Ryan Nembhard, Shereef Mitchell, Ben Shtolzberg, John Christofilis

Nembhard’s departure felt like a crushing blow to a program that found its national footing. CU was fewer than two weeks removed from a run that left a bad taste in fans’ mouths after a controversial loss to San Diego State.

The 6-foot guard was supposed to be the last person the staff had to worry about.

Instead, all hell broke loose among the fanbase. Questions of tampering were raised and Creighton was down a point guard. The point guard. The one with burst, tempo control beyond his years and rim pressure that made him one of the team’s most indispensable players.

Mitchell’s minutes had dwindled. The Omaha Burke grad transferred to Ohio.

Shtolzberg didn’t have time to wait on the decisions of CU’s starters and likely didn’t want to spend another season behind Alexander. The trajectory of the program left perhaps even less room for Christofilis than a year ago.

Creighton losing its Canadian PG1, who had his share of moments before becoming arguably the best guard in the portal, meant everything. Until it didn’t.

While Nembhard will be missed in certain scenarios, Steven Ashworth has forced fans to look ahead.

Additions: Ashworth, Josiah Dotzler

Ever heard the story of Steve Rogers? The scrawny aspiring soldier who, after testing and injections, instantly added almost a foot in height and doubled his weight to become Captain America? The perfect soldier.

For Greg McDermott, Ashworth might just be a lab creation. The perfect guard for the way McDermott likes to play.

The combination of pick-and-roll prowess and shooting from all over the floor make the Utah State transfer a prized guard next to Alexander. It’s impossible to deny he’s a better shooter than Nembhard. It’s not particularly close, in part why CU fans were at ease with his arrival.

Ashworth averaged 16.2 points and shot 43.4% from deep on 7.3 attempts for Utah State a season ago. He’s a bona fide sniper, moving well without the ball and hoisting it from well beyond the line if needed. He holds the same confidence off the dribble, which should keep CU’s pick-and-roll situations lively.

Is he a crazy athlete? No, that might have gotten lost in the super serum. But with his shooting touch, even getting to a fraction of his spots in the Big East should suffice. Plus his style makes room for Alexander’s increased load and the sort of things Alexander is hoping to prove.

And Ashworth could prove even more indispensable than Nembhard. Not because of talent, but because CU is facing even more shallow depth at point guard.

Sure, Alexander will run the offense in certain lineups. Scheierman is a notable ball handler, but more of a second side guy in the Big East.

Ashworth and Alexander will have to be durable and take similar amounts of pressure off each other.

As for Dotzler, it’s unclear if he’ll play this year. The freshman from Bellevue West has good size (6-foot-4), but how polished he is will determine how many minutes Ashworth will be forced into.

For what it’s worth, Ashworth averaged 33.2 minutes last year, a mark that would’ve finished behind only Nembhard’s 34 minutes from last season’s squad.

Returners: Trey Alexander, Francisco Farabello

Alexander’s announcement and the moments leading to it made for possibly the craziest day on Creighton Twitter. Playing things down to the deadline, teetering between the draft and Omaha, keeping everything close to the vest.

The guard was CU’s missing piece. Without him, the Jays might’ve hovered around the Top 25 after scrambling for someone with a fraction of Alexander’s abilities. With him, the program isn’t just eyeing a return to the Elite Eight. It might be facing steeper expectations than it was a year ago.

In a perfect world, the rising junior will give CU a creative, shotmaking combo guard who allows frightening lineup flexibility.

Alexander has things to work on. In his journey to be an NBA draft pick next summer, he’ll need to prove his worth as a pick-and-roll ballhandler with increased usage. He’ll need to post similar numbers as a shooter, perhaps increasing his volume.

He isn’t an outstanding athlete. If he doesn’t become even more savvy out of ball screens, the backcourt’s lack of rim pressure could prove troubling. But as it stands, Creighton is fortunate to have a creator of his caliber.

By now, we know who Farabello is and what he brings. He was a shooter for hire, often playing minutes without having to shoot due to his understanding of the system and experience.

Last year was his worst shooting season, which made things increasingly tougher for him as a player simply labeled a shooter. It’s unclear what attributed to the dip, but Farabello conveniently delivered his biggest moments during the NCAA tournament.

Farabello shot 50% from deep through CU’s tournament run, going 3 for 5 against Baylor. If he can unlock a level of consistency, it could do wonders.

Wings

Additions: Johnathan Lawson, Sterling Knox

It was lost amid the exhales from Alexander’s return, but Lawson is a potentially pivotal piece in fixing what wound up being one of the Bluejays’ biggest problems last season.

In Creighton’s season-ending loss to San Diego State, a nonstarter played one minute through the final 20.

Some of that was because it makes sense to play the best five, especially a group that endured heavy minutes before. Some of it was due to the lack of dependable options.

While the brutal nonconference schedule was likely the culprit for the lack of developing some of the younger reserves, the bench wasn’t what it was projected to be.

Lawson can fill a significant role that CU wished it could a season ago. Entering his sophomore season, the 6-6 wing hasn’t exactly reached his ceiling, either.

He had a statistically quiet freshman season for Memphis, but shot 41.3% from 3 on low volume. If Lawson can expand on the flashes of shooting touch and fluidity at his size, it could cushion the shortcomings of other reserves.

Knox likely won’t play this year, but with his size and development over the past year, he’s a bet the staff was willing to make.

Returners: Baylor Scheierman

What is there to say? Scheierman was the first of Creighton’s remaining Big 3 to run back to Omaha in the offseason, and his significance shouldn’t be overlooked. Despite rough shooting spells at points in the year, Scheierman displayed more than enough value as a facilitator, shotmaker and dependable secondary ballhandler.

With a different shot diet than at South Dakota State and a split load, Scheierman saw a dip from his previous video-game shooting numbers. But the gravity of his range was apparent.

With his size, skillset and experience, Scheierman brings Creighton’s offense that much closer to McDermott’s dream.

Frontcourt

Losses: Arthur Kaluma

Kaluma’s departure felt signed, sealed and delivered once the season ended. His version of the player he was and McDermott’s version never quite aligned. Kaluma adjusted midyear and did good things, but it was never perfect.

At his best, he was a bully of an athlete who could find an angle or use his pump fake to finish strong at the rim. He could corral long rebounds and give CU second chances. He was fun in transition.

At his worst, Kaluma was an inconsistent shooter with a forced handle. He made big shots, but never consistently enough to make Creighton unguardable. He could make himself available in the right place or right angle, but sufficiently creating for himself proved to be a struggle early.

There will be times he is missed. Just as CU missed Alex O’Connell and Ryan Hawkins a year ago. When it yearns for fearless athleticism, reckless or not. When it needs an unruly rebounder, the staff will think of Kaluma.

Perhaps they felt Kaluma’s fit had peaked. Or they felt others, even if less talented, fit the system better. In the end, the Jays established a level of comfort in parting ways with Kaluma.

Additions: Isaac Traudt, Brock Vice

There are few places quite like home.

Just ask Traudt, who cited proximity to his family as a big reason for his transfer to Creighton. Landing the former four-star prospect from Grand Island seemed necessary with whispers of Kaluma leaving. Whether he’ll be as good as Kaluma has yet to be seen.

Traudt hasn’t played a minute of college basketball.

While empty gym videos demonstrate an impressive shooting stroke for a 6-10 big, he hasn’t been in live-game scenarios.

While it seems easy to plug him in as a shooting big, things aren’t so simple. Time will tell how big of a role he plays this season.

It’s worth noting that Traudt can also be plugged in at center in certain lineups. With the way CU wants to play, it might be ideal placing someone at power forward who possibly puts more pressure on the rim at times. The amount of time he spends at power forward or on the floor is likely subject to change by the week. As of now, it’s made for the most interesting position battle.

Returners: Ryan Kalkbrenner, Fred King, Mason Miller, Jasen Green

Creighton’s identity in recent seasons isn’t what it is without Kalkbrenner. His return last week after fishing through NBA draft waters ensures CU isn’t lost.

A walking defensive unit, the big man turns whatever the Jays would’ve been without him (maybe top 100?) into a top-20 defense again.

With his shot-blocking presence and drop-coverage dominance, Kalkbrenner is eyeing a third consecutive Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors. Perhaps more.

It’s unclear what kind of green light Kalkbrenner will have shooting 3s, but it could unlock some interesting wrinkles for Creighton.

Another summer and season should mean a leap for King.

He displayed flashes in Kalkbrenner’s absence during December. He also showed room for improvement and feel for a player who has only played basketball for so long.

Most of that was shown in the spot minutes, struggling to find that balance and groove when asked to play only a handful of minutes each game.

How he attacks that time this season will be a factor for Creighton.

Miller played more reliable minutes down the stretch, becoming more confident as a shooter. He might be the team’s best athlete, but his lack of handle and fear of dribble drives wouldn’t tell you that his head can fly above the rim.

If he can make himself a threat at the rim and become an improved defender, it would be easier to see why CU wasn’t so shaken up about Kaluma’s departure. Voices have lobbied for Miller and his growth, perhaps being ready to start by the time the season begins.

A big summer could make his position that much more interesting.

We can’t forget Green, either. He only adds to that position. His body has been ready, but only the preseason will tell how far along the Millard North product is.

Staff

Losses: Alan Huss

Somewhere on the East Coast, there’s an angry coach who knows he’ll be up against the offensive brain Huss took with him to the Big South.

Of course, McDermott remains one of the most respected halfcourt minds in college basketball, so any changes might not be noticeable.

But make no mistake: Huss was a key cog, and his role as a voice and playcaller was vital this past season.

Additions: Derek Kellogg

Kellogg just made sense. He shared a staff with Ryan Miller in the past, he’s been a head coach at several stops and gave Creighton someone with expertise on the eastern side of the country.

