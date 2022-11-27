Lorenzi: Creighton men proved themselves as national title contenders in Maui

If you were offered a week-long trip to Hawaii, you’d take it without question, right? What if the trip was further from paradise than you imagined?

Bracing for the shoves and swipes of a band of gritty defenders from Northwest Texas on a Monday. Forty minutes of little separation with an Arkansas defense breaching your personal space. Being pushed even further after all that.

All on consecutive days. That vacation quickly becomes otherwise.

It’s what No. 10 Creighton men’s basketball pushed through before falling just two points shy of hoisting the Maui Invitational championship trophy. A constant demand to prove itself met with eyebrow-raising effort that extended even into defeat.

The Bluejays’ three-day slate was no joke. Texas Tech is a top-25 program. Arkansas and Arizona are both top-10 teams. CU didn’t exactly take a stroll down the beach. In a 72-hour span, it both backed some of the summer-long promises people made around the program and exposed some potential flaws — each of which combined to piece together the potential ceiling for a team that looks like it could make a deep run come March.

As the days went on, the harsh 8 of 34 showing the Jays put on from deep in their season opener appeared more like an outlier. The team has shot 41.7% from 3 in the six games since, a difficult mark to sustain but a promising one even when considering fluctuation.

Creighton shot a scorching 44.1% from 3 during its Maui trip, with its best display from deep coming against one of the nation’s best defenses in Arkansas. Even when the Razorbacks successfully ran them off the 3-point line in the back half of Tuesday’s game, the Jays made sure to retain their efficiency with the few looks they got.

If it wasn’t already lauded as one of the nation’s best offenses, Creighton proclaimed as much this past week. Senior Baylor Scheierman assumed his early-role as a double-double machine, yanking rebounds and drilling 3s the second he crossed halfcourt. After a rough half with four turnovers to start the tournament, sophomore Trey Alexander’s shot-making off the bounce came alive. Possibly enough to help him rise in mock drafts.

The best performance might’ve come from sophomore Ryan Nembhard. It was just a season ago when he was tossed into the fire as Creighton’s undisputed primary initiator. There was more pressure on him then. To fix broken plays, for end-of-clock scoring here and there.

He’s enjoyed the level of on-ball creation and the tempo pushers that surround him. None mold the game’s pace to match his speed quite like him, though. He showed that and more against the Razorbacks, erupting for 25 points, six rebounds and five assists.

His high-flying slam gave the Jays plenty of comfort in a game where they needed it. All while being checked by Arkansas’ 6-foot-7 freshman phenom Anthony Black. For Nembhard, it was a refreshing outburst that let the college basketball world know that he’s just as dangerous as any of his fellow starters to change a game with his scoring.

Junior Ryan Kalkbrenner played his typical part in opening things up for the ball handlers, while also checking gradually difficult defensive assignments with each game.

By Day 3, Creighton had given viewers a lot to process. A grueling two-day stretch was bound to wear on the Jays. And it did for the majority of their Wednesday loss. But the title game and the trip itself still shed light on some smoke that could blossom into a house fire without attention.

As heavy a schedule as Kalkbrenner had in the islands, he looked like a shell of himself versus Arizona. The broadcast and fans speculated some sickness. Wildcats center Oumar Ballo did most of his work 1-on-1 with Kalkbrenner on his back. He moved Kalkbrenner with his hips, earning positioning at the rim time and time again.

How many big men does Kalkbrenner stand to see with that combination of strength and skill? You only need one hand to count. How many of those will he have had to face on a third day of games versus ranked teams? None.

But elite big men lead several of the nation’s best squads. What form of Kalkbrenner will arise in a similar matchup come March? How far away is Kalkbrenner from being nearly incapable of being moved down low by a single soul nationwide?

Kalkbrenner remains one of the best, if not the best at containing in drop coverage. But any game where he is isolated on the block and gotten the better of the way Ballo did, the Jays’ chances of winning a similar game rapidly spike downward.

Creighton’s starting-five has been called the most complete in the country. It mostly looked the part in Hawaii. There was just one who didn’t fit the billing, perhaps the most stunning of all.

Arthur Kaluma — whose NCAA tournament performances and FIBA film led scouts to project him as a first-round draft pick entering the season — didn’t have the best Maui Invitational showing.

Outside of a second-half turnaround versus the Red Raiders, Kaluma was stunned by his matchups. A three-day stretch being guarded by Kevin Obanor, Jordan Walsh and Azoulas Tubelis wouldn’t be kind to anybody. Each posed a unique challenge for Kaluma.

The sophomore forward didn’t have the most efficient week, shooting 28.6% from 3 and struggling to create offense on the ball. Kaluma’s isolations seemingly shaved chunks of time away from Creighton or simply led to broken possessions more often than not. He finished the tournament with 12 turnovers.

With as much of a mismatch problem as Kaluma stands to be, it would be in Creighton’s best interest for him to bounce back from his stretch in the islands. The Jays won their biggest game of the season Tuesday despite a negative showing from him. But make no mistake: This team’s long-term success rides on him being in as good a groove as anyone.

Creighton didn’t just have to supplement what Kaluma didn’t give them. Its starting lineup took on its biggest load yet. Francisco Farabello’s lone 3 became the only three points the Jays received from their bench that night.

The reserves have their fair share to work out despite some flashes. Redshirt freshman Mason Miller contributed nine points on three 3-pointers against Arizona, furthering his case as the team’s most efficient shooter. He played all of 14 minutes in the two games prior, likely due to lineup considerations and defensive concerns.

Freshman Fred King mostly held his own when Kalkbrenner went down with what seemed to be an injury in the first half versus Texas Tech.

There’s no telling how much the team’s bench will grow in the coming months. In any case, it can’t come away with nothing against an opponent of Arkansas’ caliber. Or Texas’ this upcoming week. The load is too heavy for a team that already depends so much on its starting unit.

If nothing else, Creighton cemented its place with some of the nation’s best teams while enjoying the beach in its free time. How much higher can it possibly raise the ceiling in Austin this week?