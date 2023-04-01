LOUISVILLE — It was impossible to inspect the aftermath at center court without kicking confetti around. But I had to in order to get an idea of what I’d missed, to finally digest the preceding weeks with a single gaze. Everything happened so fast.

In one swift sequence at the KFC Yum! Center, Creighton swallowed the final moments of the video review, crossed paths with San Diego State and emotionally broke down on the way to the locker room.

The Bluejays wouldn’t acknowledge it then — they couldn’t, not after the sting of falling a couple points shy of reaching Houston. But they were where they always thought they could be. Three months earlier, they would’ve killed for a fraction of a chance to be there.

Creighton's greatest season ever wasn't always perfect.

These Jays were the talk of the town well before they even suited up. If returning Big East Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner and three budding sophomores — two of which pushed eventual national champion Kansas to the brink last year — wasn’t enough, adding Baylor Scheierman was.

Most talented team ever. Deepest team in Greg McDermott’s career. The summer wasn’t short of any labels, and while some didn’t quite hold up, none of it mattered at the start or end.

CU took the national stage by storm, taking its highest preseason ranking in program history to Maui to look every bit like the team pundits projected. Handling Texas Tech before the Big 12 shredded it, surviving Arkansas in an early Game of the Year choice.

Falling to Arizona, which felt like an easy pick for a deep run before Princeton made it a headline, was CU’s first sign of vulnerability. It wouldn’t be the last.

Viewers suspected it before the news surfaced. Kalkbrenner wasn’t himself, and Nebraska’s Derrick Walker feasted on what was left of him. The Jays’ dream season and national elevation was suddenly corrupted in its own backyard, tainted by a loss to NU at a time when neither were placed in the same sentences.

Suddenly Kalkbrenner was out. His absence extended to three games, and Creighton’s losing streak extended to six. Win six, lose six. The Jays found themselves in a claustrophobic space for a team that’d hoped to spread its wings.

As McDermott told anyone who asked throughout March, outsiders saw the house burning down.

So much of the Jays’ operation depended on shotmaking. When it wasn’t there, they vanished at times. Take their trip to UConn back in January. There was no shame in losing on the road to a team that can very well win a national title this weekend. It was the way CU fell: Going 0 for 18 at one point down the stretch, with a number of open shots, to see the Huskies run away.

Tensions were high in the halls of Gampel Pavilion. McDermott wasn’t in the mood to be asked about his “make shot, miss shot” motto. Nobody wanted to talk about UConn’s end of game, in-your-face press.

One by one, the Jays made their long walk down the white-tiled tunnel in the bunkers of Gampel up to the team bus. The matching white-painted brick on the walls evoked thought, not too distant from a padded cell.

The Jays weren’t too fond of that postgame feeling. The silence was piercing.

That fateful day in Storrs was when Creighton was seemingly shaken into its revival.

It shredded through the Big East, winning eight straight games to propel itself into a legitimate shot at the league’s regular season title.

CU won games it didn’t shoot well in. It drove teams crazy while Kalkbrenner manned the rim and its perimeter defenders held up. With each game, the Jays found new ways to win.

Holding on to a late lead vs. Providence. Running Butler out of Hinkle and St. John’s out of CHI. Stunning Xavier in a blowout while Ryan Nembhard held Souley Boum to his worst game all season. Getting gritty with Villanova and UConn.

Kalkbrenner blossomed into a leader. Arthur Kaluma found other ways to impact games. Nembhard, Trey Alexander and Scheierman found poise and purpose in taking turns leading Creighton's offense.

It was a lengthy glimpse of the Jays everyone put stock in, the nationwide threat whose talent could rival anyone’s.

Then CU momentarily had the life sucked out of it when Marquette ate away at its double digit lead in Omaha before effectively clinching the league’s outright regular season title. Being dominated by Villanova didn’t help.

More than anything, Creighton had become unpredictable. There was no telling what version of it you’d get on any given day. The version that spanked the Wildcats to open the Big East tournament, or the one that Xavier toppled 24 hours later.

Several times McDermott noted this sentiment of teams showing three versions of themselves throughout a season. CU probably displayed even more. But McDermott spoke about hoping to bottle up the better third of their play, knowing that it wasn’t realistic but hoping that it surfaced more than any.

The Jays entered the NCAA tournament just as incalculable. But fortunately for McDermott, his team bottled up its best version of itself at a time when it needed it most.

With each game, the Jays lifted eyebrows. It began in the first round with funneling NC State’s Terquavion Smith into tough shots to ensure anybody but him could beat them. No one else did.

Baylor provided the most loaded backcourt CU had encountered. It proved that wasn’t enough, forcing LJ Cryer into a similar fate as Smith and handling the Bears to reach the program’s second Sweet 16.

As much as Princeton had dazzled — stunning Arizona and making Missouri look putrid — its glass slipper lost shine once it took the floor with the Jays.

Creighton had two days to bask in history, its first Elite Eight, before it attempted to create more. With San Diego State standing in the way of a Final Four berth, it could hardly dwell on it.

The Jays’ greatest squad ever, which was prophesied by the likes of Alexander and others around the program who boasted big vision for the team back in the preseason, could say “I told you so.” Even before the Aztecs ripped their hearts out.

Moments after SDSU coach Brian Dutcher snipped the final threads of mesh in Louisville, he fell backward into his players’ arms and swung the net around like a cowboy’s lasso. In another room, the Jays’ tears stained their uniforms.

This was how the summer would be remembered across the nation. The foul and reviews that saw the Jays relive their fates with their hands tied over and over will be revisited. First Take and every talk show under the sun gave it its run in the following days.

But few who witnessed Creighton’s rise will harp on how it fell short.

They’ll remember the metaphorical flames McDermott’s group put out. The sensation with each tournament win as CU’s path to Houston became more and more realistic. The words from former Creighton greats as these Jays embarked on an unprecedented run.

They might not know it now, but these Jays will be talked about like no others.

Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight