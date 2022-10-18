Lorenzi: The one glaring disparity between Creighton's teams at Big East media days

There’s an eerie similarity to the challenges both Creighton men’s and women’s basketball will see this season.

Both shocked fans with their play late last season. Both set preseason ranking records, a sign that plenty of people don’t see either team’s final forms before going down as flukes. Or even as the final step for either group.

The one glaring disparity? They didn’t receive quite the same attention Tuesday.

Sure, a chunk of people left once the men’s section of Big East media day wrapped up at Madison Square Garden. But the crowd that spilled over the UConn women’s basketball podium might’ve been the largest of any the entire day. It hardly wavered.

The Huskies commanding so much attention is to be expected. They’re one of the better brands in college hoops. But it was strange to see what felt like a lack of demand for one of the league’s two ranked women’s teams.

Perhaps everyone hasn’t come around on them following their Elite Eight trip like they have with the men’s team. After all, it feels like the women felt they should’ve been ranked even higher than they were.

“It’s cool getting that recognition, even though it’s (No. 21) and we had a really great run last year,” Emma Ronsiek said. “Just knowing that the hard work that we did just paid off, even if it just a little bit … it just makes it worthwhile.”

On the men’s side, they cycled through dozens of visitors who simply wanted to know how the team would handle the expectations of being the league’s projected top dog.

I felt grateful that, perhaps due to them wanting to talk about other things, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Arthur Kaluma — two NBA prospects — talked about other draft prospects with me.

Both hoisted French sensation Victor Wembanyama as a lock for next year’s No. 1 overall pick, echoing the concept that the 7-foot-4 phenom is a generational talent. Kalkbrenner saw it up close in the FIBA U19 final last summer.

“I mean, when we played him he hit a fadeaway and-one midrange shot on us,” Kalkbrenner said. “On top of having 10 blocks and dunking everything, finishing everything, pushing the ball in transition.”

Wembanyama might dwell on his own planet, separate from the other prospects in his class. Kalkbrenner will have further carve his niche as a potential NBA center as the days go on. He’s still well aware of the skills that would bring him to the next level.

The junior big man acknowledged that elevating his presence in the short roll is one of the next steps in his development. He’ll likely start alongside four players who’ll use ball screens, leaving plenty of room to make plays as the roll man.

“I think it’ll be a big part of my game just because everyone is so good on our team,” Kalkbrenner said. “They’ll double, they’ll have to help off, it’ll be so hard to focus on one guy defensively.

“Definitely hasn’t been my strong suit in the past but I’ve been working on it, I think I’m getting a little better at it.”