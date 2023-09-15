The Big East schedule was released Friday and Creighton beat writer Joel Lorenzi has three main takeaways from what the Bluejays have in front of them in conference play.

***

1. Creighton won’t catch a break to close

The revitalized, refreshed Big East comes with tough teams tucked throughout the corners of the East Coast. That means there’s always a chance CU faces a stretch like it will come late February.

The revamped UConn Huskies in Omaha. A date with Rick Pitino’s Johnnies at Madison Square Garden. Marquette, which has had its share of good times in Omaha. A trip to Philly for one last piece of Villanova before postseason play.

Save for a Feb. 28 home game versus Shaheen Holloway’s listless Pirates, Feb. 20 to March 9 stands to be Hell in a Cell.

No one needs a reminder of what UConn can be. Pitino, if his summer savviness is any indicator, is as lively as ever. MU brought back the majority of its core and is aiming for more than the league title it collected a year ago. And on paper, Kyle Neptune is finally cooking.

It’s an interesting time for Creighton to endure a string of games that could produce such a momentum swing. If it somehow finds itself in a battle for the league’s top spot in mid-February, it would be a pretty harsh stretch to try and earn the crown.

If the Bluejays comfortably sit among the top teams in the league but aren’t necessarily in contention, it’ll be a rough but necessary list of games. They can still stand to learn a lot about themselves during the late push, and it’ll keep them on their toes should they be gearing toward a postseason run.

Of course, it could also flip them on their head if the dominoes don’t fall their way. Those few weeks could be the difference between league contention and slipping toward the middle of the pack. CU better hope it’s gathered an identity by then.

2. There’s a path for CU to beef up its league standing

Creighton’s most action packed back-to-back happens to be scheduled twice: Villanova and Marquette are both the first and last two teams on the Big East schedule. Neither pair of games comes with less than seven days in between.

There’s a stretch somewhere in between those stops where, if CU is as good as it should be, it could rattle off eight straight wins in similar fashion to a season ago.

There are some disclaimers: It would take a win over Providence in Rhode Island, a historically difficult feat in recent memory. But with rookie direction from Kim English (who should be a damn good coach when it’s all said and done), and a general plateau in Friar talent from last season, it’s not impossible.

There are no truly daunting back-to-back road games. Xavier’s season-long losses of Zach Freemantle and Jerome Hunter surely make the trip to Cincinnati that same week as Providence a bit less troublesome than it might’ve been.

If Creighton is who it thinks it is, it can get some wins before late February. Barring any Big East pandemonium, that is.

3. The Big East is in a good place

It’s strange sifting through CU’s conference opponents and seeing games that once were easy wins become must-see TV.

Personalities galore. Star power suiting up across the board. The league might be carrying the most storylines since short shorts were still popping and Dave Gavitt made a leap of faith by partnering with a startup company by the name of ESPN.

Ed Cooley kept close, breathing some semblance of life into the dead body left behind by Patrick Ewing. Pitino enjoyed the league’s most productive summer to let people know he’s back. And if he’s back, St. John’s might as well be too (I’d bet suits on the sideline are back with both).

You already know the usual suspects from Ackerman’s 11.

UConn’s personalities were put on display during its long run to a national title. Now it’s in the Donovan Clingan era. Nova seems to have its legs under it. So does Justin Moore. Tyler Kolek is still that dude. Creighton has a chance to bust out the Men in Black neuralyzer and rid any memory of its long lost starters in hopes of making another run.

Kim English is a vibrant, wise-beyond-his-years basketball mind who knows a thing or two about basketball rivalries considering his role in Missouri versus Kansas. It wouldn’t shock me if Sean Miller found a way to make something out of an already unfortunate hand.

The bottom of the league remains rough. But Holloway is fun, Hinkle Fieldhouse remains legendary, and who doesn’t like trips to Chicago?

All of it adds up to make the Big East as interesting as it’s been in a long time. Buckle up.