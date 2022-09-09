Lorenzi: Three takes on Creighton men's basketball 2022-23 schedule

With Creighton men’s basketball full schedule released Friday, fans finally had a chance to digest the slate. It definitely brought out some talking points.

Here are three things takes from what I saw:

* * *

1. Creighton has two of the toughest stretches in all of college basketball

An opening meeting in Hawaii with Texas Tech is a serious matchup. The possibility of having to face Arkansas after downing the Red Raiders? An entirely different animal.

In the scenario that the Jays find themselves playing for all the marbles on Day 3 of the Maui Invitational, they’re likely limping into the game. The ensuing trip to Austin to take on Texas already put that two-week stint among college basketball’s most challenging.

BYU is no punk either, and Arizona State is still a top-80 program.

Creighton is looking ahead to a pretty rough streak of games during the back half of Big East play too.

The first meeting with Kyle Neptune’s Villanova squad comes to CHI on Feb. 4. The Jays are in Newark four days later to take on Shaheen Holloway’s Seton Hall team. Connecticut comes to town that Saturday, with road games at Providence and St. Johns coming during the following week.

Five games — three tough games away from home and two of the most formidable squads in the league coming to conquer CHI — against five teams that all stand a chance to be top-40 programs this season.

February should certainly have a March feel to it.

For what it’s worth, both stretches come during the times where you’d want to see how a team is measuring up.

2. If they are who they’re projected to be, it’s tough to see Creighton losing more than five Big East games

Anything can happen. For all we know, this team might not be as good as it looks on paper. Perhaps the Bluejays don’t start to convince people of a lengthy tournament run until they’re deep into the season.

Regardless of whether CU goes on a flawless rampage through conference play or finds itself stumbling a few times before it figures things out, it’s hard to scan the schedule with the current roster and envision Creighton losing six league games.

The Villanova series could very well end in a split. The aforementioned month of February isn’t filled with so much love, so another loss between those games is possible.

The Storrs to Cincinnati trips sit just four days apart and come after the Jays host the pirates on Jan 3. That’s a heavy eight-day span in itself. Plenty of teams would drop a game there.

With all the star power they’ll deploy, let’s assume they drop a game or two to a team they probably shouldn’t due to a lapse in decision making down the stretch — which probably takes shape in the form of one or two players either trying to be a hero, or players being so selfless that no one decides to be selfish when it matters.

Those outcomes are on opposite sides of their spectrum, but they feel fairly liable at this point.

3. Bah humbug: I don’t care for Creighton’s Christmas game

Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of things I’d set aside to watch basketball. Mostly enjoying Christmas is one of them. Not like I have a choice now, anyway.

Substituting the tree and Christmas dinner to watch DePaul just wasn’t what I had in mind.

I see the vision. A Christmas day game with a Fox TV window is a step toward something, and it’s a big deal in terms of building Creighton’s brand. Like me, there are crazy people who care more about college basketball than the NFL.

Apparently there are people crazy enough to have a Big East game shown on the same network on the same day as an NFL game, on a day where there will be a multitude of NFL and NBA games for folks to watch across many networks.

I’m not sure me and those other deranged people are a large enough group for this game to not end up a head scratcher in hindsight.

We’re probably talking about this in an entirely different light if it was Villanova that Creighton was set to play that day. Hell, if it simply wasn’t a team that’ll likely sit among the bottom half of the league it would probably be held to a different light. But making everything happen behind the scenes to secure a Christmas game against the Blue Demons is intriguing to say to the least.

The Jays haven’t played on Christmas since 1953. It’s the first time in Big East history that a conference game will be played on the holiday, which I'll admit is a fascinating tie to Creighton. But it certainly provokes questions, and makes one question what went into all of its intricacies.