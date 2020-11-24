Los Angeles Clippers waive former Creighton center Justin Patton

The Los Angeles Clippers announced Tuesday that they have waived former Creighton center Justin Patton after adding him in a multiteam trade last week.

Patton, a 7-footer from Omaha, had been on the Detroit Pistons’ roster since the summer.

But Patton got shipped out as part of the Pistons’ roster makeover, which took place in conjunction with the NBA draft. Detroit also traded away former CU standout Khyri Thomas, who was waived last week by the Atlanta Hawks.

Patton has played in nine NBA games since being drafted at No. 16 overall in 2017. Thomas, another Omaha product, has averaged 2.3 points per game during his two-year NBA career. Both pros have battled injuries since entering the league.

