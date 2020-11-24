 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Los Angeles Clippers waive former Creighton center Justin Patton
0 comments
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Los Angeles Clippers waive former Creighton center Justin Patton

{{featured_button_text}}
Justin Patton (copy)

Former Bluejay Justin Patton when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Los Angeles Clippers announced Tuesday that they have waived former Creighton center Justin Patton after adding him in a multiteam trade last week.

Patton, a 7-footer from Omaha, had been on the Detroit Pistons’ roster since the summer.

But Patton got shipped out as part of the Pistons’ roster makeover, which took place in conjunction with the NBA draft. Detroit also traded away former CU standout Khyri Thomas, who was waived last week by the Atlanta Hawks.

Patton has played in nine NBA games since being drafted at No. 16 overall in 2017. Thomas, another Omaha product, has averaged 2.3 points per game during his two-year NBA career. Both pros have battled injuries since entering the league.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert