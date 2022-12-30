‘Mad’ Jim Flanery seeking fix to ‘hero ball’ tendencies after Creighton loss to UConn

Jim Flanery tapped the table. Crossed his arms. Made blunt assessments. Leaned back, out of the camera lights, then back in. At one point, his chin landed in his left palm as he answered questions.

Across 17 minutes, the Creighton women’s basketball coach used humor and frustration to unpack his team’s 72-47 loss to Connecticut.

“I thought we played a little too much hero ball,” he said of CU’s offense.

“I could have gone out and shot 3-for-28,” he said of Creighton’s 3-point shooting.

“I half-jokingly said ‘We might as well go in the lane early,’’ he quipped about the Jays’ inability to rebound missed free throws.

“Probably as mad as you’ve seen me,” he said halfway through the interview session about his demeanor over two disappointing hours Wednesday night.

Why? Because Creighton believes it has the roster to compete with UConn. Especially this UConn - the Huskies only had seven players available. Plus, Sokol Arena was sold out; Flanery hoped fans would pack the house, like what they see and come back.

Instead, the Bluejays fell behind 10-0, jacked up quick, long 3s early in possessions and struggled to execute basic parts of their defensive gameplan.

“We gave up five layups on things we’d walked through and run through over the last two days,” Flanery said. Even after a timeout, the issues didn’t get fixed.

So Flanery said he asked his team two questions in the locker room.

First: Which team communicated better on the floor?

Creighton players agreed that UConn did.

Second: Which of the Bluejays were feeling pressure to live up to expectations?

Flanery said he raised his hand, as did every player in uniform.

Creighton’s unexpected Elite Eight run last year created buzz around the program. Flanery packed the non-conference schedule full of road games – including a 72-59 loss at No. 2 Stanford - to ramp up the difficulty.

The preseason message was clear: CU’s ceiling is high. Flanery still believes that after his team fell to 8-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big East.

“But pressure doesn’t abdicate you from communication,” he said.

Creighton was outrebounded by 32 Wednesday night. And its offense is too dependent, Flanery said, on individuals making plays. Against Drake or Northern Iowa or Nebraska – similarly-sized and skilled teams – the Bluejays can do that. Stanford and Connecticut are too tall, long and athletic to allow it.

“We have to get better at sacrificing with the screen and the cut,” Flanery said.

Two seniors on last year’s team, Tatum Rembao and Payton Brotzki excelled there, Flanery said. They were the team’s best passers, too. Any time a coach starts bringing up players who graduated, it’s a button being pushed. That coach is looking for players to develop certain intangibles in a hurry.

“We’re being stubborn about some things,” Flanery said.

So as Creighton prepares to play Saturday at DePaul, Flanery may tinker with his starting lineup. He didn’t start the best five players last year, he said. Maybe he shouldn’t now. The Blue Demons (10-4, 3-0) have one of the league’s top players, Aneesah Morrow, who averages 25.8 points and 12 rebounds per game. DePaul has wins over Maryland and Miami (Fla.), too.

Nothing’s easy about the Big East or Creighton’s current three-game losing streak.

“We’re not feeling very good about ourselves, but hopefully it only takes one game to get that back,” Flanery said. “Our league’s really good though. Across the board it’s going to be – beyond DePaul, there’s a lot of good teams in our league. But that’s exciting. You’re going to have to be sharp and we’re going to have to get better to have the year we want to have.”

No. 21 Creighton at DePaul

Where/When: Wintrust Arena, 3 p.m.

TV | Radio: Fox| 1180 AM

DePaul (10-4, 3-0)

F – Aneesah Morrow 6-1 So. 25.8

F – Jorie Allen 6-0 Sr. 7.4

G – Anaya Peoples 5-11 Sr. 9.0

G – Kendall Holmes 5-11 Jr. 9.9

G – Darrione Rogers 5-11 Jr. 19.9

Creighton (8-4, 2-2)

F –Emma Ronsiek 6-1 Jr. 12.1

F – Morgan Maly 6-1 Jr. 15.7

G – Molly Mogensen 5-7 Jr. 8.8

G – Rachael Saunders 5-9 Sr. 5.8

G – Lauren Jensen 5-10 Jr. 16.4

Photos: No. 21 Creighton takes on No. 8 UConn