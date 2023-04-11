Creighton won for the fourth time in five games as the Bluejays held off Omaha 5-3 Tuesday at the Creighton Sports Complex.

Natalia Puchino threw a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts for Creighton, which never trailed.

Madeline Vejvoda gave the Jays a 3-0 lead with a three-run homer to left with two outs in the first inning.

UNO answered with three in the third, capped by Sydney Ross' two-run homer. But CU regained the lead in the fourth on Emma Rosonke's sacrifice fly, then Saren Croker added a home run to right in the sixth.​

Creighton and UNO split meetings this season as the Mavs won a 2-1 decision in March.

Both return to league play this weekend. Creighton (17-22) goes to Georgetown, while UNO (18-14) is at UMKC.