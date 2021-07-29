Marcus Zegarowski drafted in second round by Brooklyn Nets

Former Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski is headed to the pros. The Brooklyn Nets selected Zegarowski with the 49th pick in Thursday's NBA draft.

He's the fourth CU product to get drafted in the last seven years, following in the footsteps of Doug McDermott (2014), Justin Patton (2017) and Khyri Thomas (2018). He's also joining his brother in the league — guard Michael Carter-Williams is a member of the Orlando Magic.

Thursday's draft marked the end of a busy summer for Zegarowski, who participated in the NBA combine at the end of June and spent most of July traveling across the country to work out for 15 different teams.

But it was a prove-yourself challenge Zegarowski was willing to embrace. He decided in April to forego his remaining college eligibility and enter the NBA draft, hoping to capitalize on the momentum he gained at the end of his junior season when he helped CU reach the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16.

The first-team All-Big East performer led the Jays in scoring (15.8 points per game) and assists (4.3). But he was especially good down the stretch last season, averaging 18.1 points on 53.5% shooting, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals in his final 11 games.