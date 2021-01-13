Marcus Zegarowski is day-to-day as Creighton's schedule picks up

Facing the start of an extended stretch without a scheduled break, Creighton’s coach said the Jays will be careful with their banged-up point guard.
Junior Marcus Zegarowski was sidelined for CU’s 97-79 win against St. John’s Saturday, held out because of an aching hamstring.
It was, technically, the first time in two seasons that Zegarowski has missed a game due to injury — although knee surgery would have kept him from playing in the postseason last year if the pandemic hadn’t canceled March Madness.
Zegarowski, a tough-minded competitor, has been known to courageously battle through ailments during his Creighton career, such as a broken finger as a freshman or a bout of pregame dizziness on a day when he nailed a game-winning shot as a sophomore.
But this hamstring injury is something the Jays intend to cautiously manage, according to coach Greg McDermott. Especially considering the fact that No. 8 Creighton is scheduled to play nine times during the next four weeks — starting with Saturday’s road game at Butler.
“He’s much better (Wednesday) than he was on Saturday, and I’m hopeful as we get closer to the weekend we’ll continue to see improvement,” McDermott said Wednesday of Zegarowski. “But with the stretch that we have coming, now’s not a time to push something like that. So we’re being careful.”
Consider Zegarowski day-to-day, according to McDermott.
If CU were to be without Zegarowski again Saturday, it would intensify the spotlight on Shereef Mitchell. The sophomore scored 10 points and dished out three assists in his third-career start against St. John’s.
Mitchell did sprain an ankle near the end of the game Saturday, though. And he wasn't available to practice Tuesday. But McDermott said Wednesday the expectation was that the top reserve point guard would be available for team workouts on Thursday.
The Jays did not have a midweek game on the schedule this week. They've taken advantage of the extra time off.
“This week couldn’t have come at a better time,” McDermott said.
Creighton may not have the luxury of another bye until the middle of February.
Certainly, the schedule is always in a state of constant flux during this season being played amidst a pandemic. Things can change at any moment.
But as it stands right now, CU plays a game every Saturday and every Wednesday from Saturday to Feb. 6. A rescheduled game is set for Feb. 9 at Georgetown. Then it’s Creighton-Villanova on Feb. 13 in Omaha.
The Jays’ depth will be tested, likely beyond the point guard position.
“We talk all the time about being ready all the time, if your number’s called,” McDermott said. “We hope we don’t have to be without guys for very long. But it’s our expectation that the next guy’s going to be ready.”
