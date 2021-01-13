Marcus Zegarowski is day-to-day as Creighton's schedule picks up

Facing the start of an extended stretch without a scheduled break, Creighton’s coach said the Jays will be careful with their banged-up point guard.

Junior Marcus Zegarowski was sidelined for CU’s 97-79 win against St. John’s Saturday, held out because of an aching hamstring.

It was, technically, the first time in two seasons that Zegarowski has missed a game due to injury — although knee surgery would have kept him from playing in the postseason last year if the pandemic hadn’t canceled March Madness.

Zegarowski, a tough-minded competitor, has been known to courageously battle through ailments during his Creighton career, such as a broken finger as a freshman or a bout of pregame dizziness on a day when he nailed a game-winning shot as a sophomore.

But this hamstring injury is something the Jays intend to cautiously manage, according to coach Greg McDermott. Especially considering the fact that No. 8 Creighton is scheduled to play nine times during the next four weeks — starting with Saturday’s road game at Butler.