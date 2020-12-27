Marcus Zegarowski keeps his eyes on Bluejay goals, not his individual numbers

A theory that McDermott's subscribes to: two days per every day you miss with injury.

So … March?

McDermott did say that he has seen evidence of gradual improvement from Zegarowski in recent practices. Zegarowski said that he thinks he’s making strides, too.

But to complicate matters, Zegarowski has mostly had to go through this adjustment during the heat of in-season competition — against opponents who are committed to detailed scouting reports and top-notch defenders to keep him from getting comfortable.

The pandemic disrupted Creighton’s preseason practices and drastically decreased its opportunities for five-on-five work this past fall. There were no exhibition games. Just one intrasquad scrimmage.

So much for working off the rust behind closed doors.

It has been frustrating in some respects for Zegarowski. After that play at UConn, he slapped the side of the basketball stanchion and clasped his hands on top of his head.

But seconds later, Zegarowski was flexing his right fist as Jefferson made the tying jumper. Then in overtime, Zegarowski delivered a well-placed lob to Christian Bishop for a key bucket, grabbed two rebounds and converted two free throws to seal the victory.