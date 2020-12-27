Marcus Zegarowski keeps his eyes on Bluejay goals, not his individual numbers

Junior Marcus Zegarowski appeared to have a clear path to the hoop for a game-tying layup try in the final few seconds of regulation at Connecticut last week, but the ball was knocked out of his hands just as he rose to guide it in off the glass.
It was a good defensive reaction after Zegarowski’s burst downhill created separation. A last-resort swipe by a recovering R.J. Cole.
And the sequence was rendered inconsequential almost immediately after Damien Jefferson tied the game right before the buzzer on the ensuing inbounds play. Then the Bluejays went on to beat the Huskies in overtime.
But that moment against UConn — CU’s sure-handed point guard getting stripped on a driving layup — stands out as a microcosm of this up-and-down start to the season for Zegarowski.
The Big East preseason player of the year has flashed his elite playmaking ability through nine games. He’s also displayed signs that he’s still working to regain his form and rhythm after offseason surgery.
None of this is a surprise to coach Greg McDermott.
“It’s just going to take time,” McDermott said Wednesday.
Perhaps it should be clarified that Zegarowski’s surgically repaired knee feels fine. He’s been adamant about that since he completed his four months of rehab this past summer.
But Zegarowski needs more reps, McDermott said. More game-speed reps.
"I’m not surprised that it’s taken him some time to get his legs under him, because I think that’s natural for a guy coming off the injury and missing the time that he has," the coach said.
The most glaring statistical indicator of the reacclimation process can be found in Zegarowski's shooting.
Zegarowski has made 42.2% of his 2-point shots this year. His career field goal percentage inside the arc coming into the season: 52.6%.
And he’s at 35.9% from 3. Career 3-point percentage: 42.5%
Those numbers will improve. McDermott's convinced of that. Same goes for the slight dip in the assist-to-turnover rate (1.9 to 1.7).
In the meantime, McDermott has found plenty of reasons for encouragement. Zegarowski leads the team in steals (12). And he’s increased his rebounding rate — 14 boards during CU’s two wins last week, second most among the Jays. And Zegarowski is leading, through his actions and words.
“The good news is, he’s got the ability to impact the game in other ways (than scoring),” McDermott said. “And he’s doing that.”
But how long will it take Zegarowski to settle into his junior season?
A theory that McDermott's subscribes to: two days per every day you miss with injury.
So … March?
McDermott did say that he has seen evidence of gradual improvement from Zegarowski in recent practices. Zegarowski said that he thinks he’s making strides, too.
But to complicate matters, Zegarowski has mostly had to go through this adjustment during the heat of in-season competition — against opponents who are committed to detailed scouting reports and top-notch defenders to keep him from getting comfortable.
The pandemic disrupted Creighton’s preseason practices and drastically decreased its opportunities for five-on-five work this past fall. There were no exhibition games. Just one intrasquad scrimmage.
So much for working off the rust behind closed doors.
It has been frustrating in some respects for Zegarowski. After that play at UConn, he slapped the side of the basketball stanchion and clasped his hands on top of his head.
But seconds later, Zegarowski was flexing his right fist as Jefferson made the tying jumper. Then in overtime, Zegarowski delivered a well-placed lob to Christian Bishop for a key bucket, grabbed two rebounds and converted two free throws to seal the victory.
“You’ve just got to be patient with it,” Zegarowski said. “Obviously, I want it right away. And each game, I try to keep building on it. But I’m also trying to make my teammates better, and just win ballgames. That’s what matters most.”
The Jays, ranked No. 13 in the AP poll, are 7-2 and 3-1 in Big East action. They return to the court Jan. 2 at Providence.
Meet the 2020-21 Creighton men's basketball team
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa