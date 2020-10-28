Marcus Zegarowski named Big East preseason player of year; Jays picked second

The Big East coaches picked Creighton to finish second in the league’s preseason poll and junior Marcus Zegarowski was named the conference’s preseason player of the year.

It’s the highest CU’s ever been selected in the Big East preseason poll — the Jays were picked third ahead of the 2013-14 and the 2016-17 seasons. Doug McDermott is the only other Bluejay to earn the preseason player of the year honor.

Senior Mitch Ballock was also recognized Wednesday, earning a spot on the preseason All-Big East second team.

Creighton is returning six of its top eight rotation players from last year’s squad, which earned a share of the program’s first Big East regular season championship and finished with a No. 7 ranking in the final AP Top 25.

Zegarowski, an All-American candidate, is the headliner. He’s the Big East’s top returning scorer (16.1 points per game). He ranked third in the conference in assists (5.03 per game) and third in 3-point shooting (42.4%).

"It's a great honor," Zegarowski said in a video statement. "This is a great conference and I'm usually one that's an underdog and under the radar and have to prove myself. ... My main focus is to focus on our team and making sure all the guys are ready for the season."