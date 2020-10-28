 Skip to main content
Marcus Zegarowski named Big East preseason player of year; Jays picked second
BASKETBALL

Marcus Zegarowski named Big East preseason player of year; Jays picked second

Zeg drive

Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives past a defender during a game last season. The Big East coaches named Zegarowski the league's preseason player of the year. Doug McDermott is the only other CU player to receive that honor since the Jays joined this conference in 2013. Creighton was also picked to finish second in the Big East preseason poll.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The Big East coaches picked Creighton to finish second in the league’s preseason poll and junior Marcus Zegarowski was named the conference’s preseason player of the year.

It’s the highest CU’s ever been selected in the Big East preseason poll — the Jays were picked third ahead of the 2013-14 and the 2016-17 seasons. Doug McDermott is the only other Bluejay to earn the preseason player of the year honor.

Senior Mitch Ballock was also recognized Wednesday, earning a spot on the preseason All-Big East second team.

Creighton is returning six of its top eight rotation players from last year’s squad, which earned a share of the program’s first Big East regular season championship and finished with a No. 7 ranking in the final AP Top 25.

Zegarowski, an All-American candidate, is the headliner. He’s the Big East’s top returning scorer (16.1 points per game).  He ranked third in the conference in assists (5.03 per game) and third in 3-point shooting (42.4%).

"It's a great honor," Zegarowski said in a video statement. "This is a great conference and I'm usually one that's an underdog and under the radar and have to prove myself. ... My main focus is to focus on our team and making sure all the guys are ready for the season."

Villanova’s the only other team in the league that brings back as much playing experience as CU does. The Wildcats, who return four starters, were picked as the Big East favorite.

After Villanova and Creighton in the poll came Providence, Connecticut and Seton Hall.

Marquette's Dawson Garcia was named preseason freshman of the year. 

Big East preseason poll

1. Villanova (9 first place votes) 99 points

2. Creighton (2) 91

3. Providence 79

4. Connecticut 69

5. Seton Hall 67

6. Marquette 50

7. Xavier 47

8. Butler 37

9. St. John's 33

10. DePaul 20

11. Georgetown 13

Preseason All-Big East first team

Marcus Zegarowski, Jr., Creighton

Collin Gillespie, Sr., Villanova

David Duke, Jr., Providence

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Sr., Seton Hall

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, So., Villanova

Charlie Moore, Sr., DePaul

Preseason All-Big East second team

Bryce Nze, Sr., Butler

James Bouknight, So., UConn

Justin Moore, So., Villanova

Mitch Ballock, Sr., Creighton

Nate Watson, Sr., Providence

Paul Scruggs, Sr., Xavier

Preseason All-Big East honorable mentions

D.J. Carton, So., Marquette

Bryce Aiken, Sr., Seton Hall

