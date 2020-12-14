Marquette dominates second half to topple Creighton

The size and strength of Marquette’s athletes overpowered Creighton and its small ball approach in the second half of the two teams’ Big East opener Monday night.
The Jays had no answer for the Golden Eagles’ attack after halftime, outmuscled on the block and on the glass and outmaneuvered on the perimeter.
Marquette (5-2) scored on 15 of its first 20 second-half possessions to erase a nine-point deficit and build a double-digit lead. The Golden Eagles stretched their advantage to 73-61 on a 3-pointer by Koby McEwen with just over five minutes left.
But No. 9 Creighton (4-2) fought back to give itself a chance at the end.
Damien Jefferson’s putback and Denzel Mahoney’s 3-pointer on back-to-back trips down the floor pulled the Jays within 76-72. Jefferson hit three free throws to cut the deficit to one point with 2:31 left.
But Marquette’s D.J. Carton hit a corner 3-pointer the next time down. The Golden Eagles got two more buckets to stretch the lead to 83-75.
Creighton made it 83-80 in the final minute. And Carton missed the front end of a one-and-one with 33 seconds left. Had the Jays grabbed the rebound, they could have tried for the tie. But Jefferson was tied up on the loose ball — the possession arrow went to Marquette, which secured its 10th offensive rebound of the second half to earn another trip to the line and win 89-84.
Poor free-throw shooting again proved costly for CU.
The Jays ended up 14 of 25 from the stripe — they went 11 of 22 in the second half. In their 73-72 loss at No. 5 Kansas last week, they were 9 of 18 at the free-throw line.
The defeat snaps a three-game winning streak for Creighton against Marquette.
