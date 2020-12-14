Marquette dominates second half to topple Creighton

The size and strength of Marquette’s athletes overpowered Creighton and its small ball approach in the second half of the two teams’ Big East opener Monday night.

The Jays had no answer for the Golden Eagles’ attack after halftime, outmuscled on the block and on the glass and outmaneuvered on the perimeter.

Marquette (5-2) scored on 15 of its first 20 second-half possessions to erase a nine-point deficit and build a double-digit lead. The Golden Eagles stretched their advantage to 73-61 on a 3-pointer by Koby McEwen with just over five minutes left.

But No. 9 Creighton (4-2) fought back to give itself a chance at the end.

Damien Jefferson’s putback and Denzel Mahoney’s 3-pointer on back-to-back trips down the floor pulled the Jays within 76-72. Jefferson hit three free throws to cut the deficit to one point with 2:31 left.

But Marquette’s D.J. Carton hit a corner 3-pointer the next time down. The Golden Eagles got two more buckets to stretch the lead to 83-75.