Marquette ends game on 8-0 run to defeat Creighton women

But that was CU's last points of the game.

Jordan King’s jumper with 1:10 left gave Marquette a 48-47 advantage. A turnover on CU’s next possession gave the Golden Eagles the ball back. Forced to foul, Marquette’s Liza Karlen missed two free throws with seven seconds left, but the Golden Eagles got the offensive board, then converted two free throws with six seconds left.

The Jays had a final shot: Maly putting up a 3 with one second left, but her attempt was blocked. Marquette, after losing to CU 62-45 on Jan. 7, has now beaten the Jays in five of the past six meetings.

Maly led the Jays with 14 points (6 of 10 shooting), while Saunders finished with eight points and seven rebounds. The Golden Eagles got a game-high 20 points from Karlen and 13 from Lauren Van Kleunen.

CU shot 33.9% (20-59) from the floor to Marquette’s 39.6% (21-53). The Golden Eagles also went 8 of 12 from the line, while CU made its only free-throw attempt of the game. Marquette also won the rebounding battle 37-31.