Marquette ends game on 8-0 run to defeat Creighton women

MILWAUKEE — The last time the Creighton women faced Marquette, they held the Golden Eagles to a season-low point total.
Marquette's offense didn't do much better Sunday, but the difference was defense and a late scoring drought that flipped the result of last month's meeting.
Up by five with 2:50 left, the Bluejays didn't score again as Marquette rallied for a 50-47 win at the McGuire Center.
The loss capped the toughest stretch of the Big East season for CU, in which the Jays went 1 for 3 against the top three teams in the standings entering the week.
Creighton led at halftime against No. 10 UConn at home on Wednesday before falling 76-56. The Jays rebounded at second-place DePaul 77-68 two days later but on Sunday dropped two games behind the league-leading Huskies (15-4, 9-0 Big East) and a half-game behind Marquette (17-5, 10-3) for third place.
The Jays (16-7, 11-4) led for most of the second half against the Golden Eagles but couldn't pull away. They went up 45-40 with 3:27 left on Rachael Saunders’ 3-pointer before a Morgan Maly basket made it 47-42 with 2:50 left.
But that was CU's last points of the game.
Jordan King’s jumper with 1:10 left gave Marquette a 48-47 advantage. A turnover on CU’s next possession gave the Golden Eagles the ball back. Forced to foul, Marquette’s Liza Karlen missed two free throws with seven seconds left, but the Golden Eagles got the offensive board, then converted two free throws with six seconds left.
The Jays had a final shot: Maly putting up a 3 with one second left, but her attempt was blocked. Marquette, after losing to CU 62-45 on Jan. 7, has now beaten the Jays in five of the past six meetings.
Maly led the Jays with 14 points (6 of 10 shooting), while Saunders finished with eight points and seven rebounds. The Golden Eagles got a game-high 20 points from Karlen and 13 from Lauren Van Kleunen.
CU shot 33.9% (20-59) from the floor to Marquette’s 39.6% (21-53). The Golden Eagles also went 8 of 12 from the line, while CU made its only free-throw attempt of the game. Marquette also won the rebounding battle 37-31.
Creighton returns to the court Friday, hosting Xavier (7-15, 2-11) — second to last in the Big East — at 6:30 p.m. Next Sunday, the Jays host last-place Butler (1-18, 0-10).