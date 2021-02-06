Marquette gets revenge for Friday's loss, sweeping Creighton volleyball on Saturday

Marquette snapped an eight-match losing streak to Big East rival Creighton, handing the Jays a tough defeat one day after the two teams produced a five-set thriller.

CU was the squad that prevailed Friday, ending the fifth set with a 10-2 run to clinch an out-of-conference win. But the Golden Eagles (4-2) got some revenge Saturday at D.J. Sokol Arena, earning the 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 sweep.

The Jays (4-2) were close to extending the match late, using a 7-2 run to take a 22-21 lead in the third set.

But No. 25 Marquette answered. Senior Taylor Wolf recorded her team’s ninth and 10th aces on back-to-back points to put the Golden Eagles ahead 24-22. They clinched in on a kill from senior Kaitlyn Lines.

“They really served us aggressively,” CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “We just struggled passing. I thought the match — there were several factors — but it really came down to first contacts.”

Finishing sets strong also proved to be important for Marquette all night.

No. 19 Creighton was often the team that executed better under pressure during Friday’s five-set win. This time, the Golden Eagles closed out games.