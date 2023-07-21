The matchups for Creighton's upcoming trip to the Bahamas are set and fans will be able to livestream every game.

The Bluejays leave for the Bahamas on Aug. 3, with their first game set for Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. against Bahamas Select. CU will face Lithuanian team BC Zalgiris Kaunas on Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. then play its final game at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 against Argentinian squard Obras Basket.

The games will be played at the Atlantis Resort in Paradise Island and will follow FIBA rules, which include four 10-minute quarters, a shorter shot clock and a longer 3-point line.

FloHoops will livestream all three games. Creighton fans who have a FloSports subscription to watch CU volleyball, baseball or other sports will also be able to view the Bahamas basketball games. ​