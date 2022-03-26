McKewon: As history says no way, Creighton intends to tell women’s basketball why not?

Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek smiled when they heard the name, because they know what a kid from Crete can do with the ball, her hands and a few inches of room.

Morgan Maly can fill it up, fast. She doesn’t start, but she’s almost always a jolt off the bench, and she’s usually on the floor when it counts.

“Morgan is just one of those players, she's so low key with her talents,” Ronsiek said in Iowa City of her teammate. “You would never picture her as being this, like, monster basketball player. She is so good and she's so humble.”

“She can just turn on at any point,” Jensen said, “and it's really fun to watch, and she is like super low key, super chill.”

Against the best teams CU plays, Maly — a 6-foot-1 sophomore — is super clutch, too. She saves her best for the biggest games, which, in this NCAA tournament, have become the Jays’ biggest wins in school history.

Twenty points and eight rebounds in a first-round win over Colorado, eight and 13 in the stunning win at Iowa and, Friday night, a career-high 21 and four in the Sweet 16 win over Iowa State. That’s 16 and eight against elite competition — in just 25 minutes per game. She helped flip a first-half deficit to Iowa State into a tie game by half, scoring 14 of CU’s 17 points in the second quarter.

“That's kind of what I'm used to, just coming off the bench, just letting it fly,” Maly said Friday night. Maly is cheery, blunt, brilliant — class valedictorian at her high school — and emblematic of her team as a whole.

Creighton, like Maly, is so unafraid, confident, in sync that it could beat any team in America.

And No. 1 South Carolina is the best, a program stocked with so much talent that it can shoot 42.4% from the field and 67% at the line and win by 20 per game.

That’s because the Gamecocks outrebound opponents by 18 and hold them to 32.6% shooting from the field. It helps that coach Dawn Staley’s entire starting five is comprised of five-star recruits. Most of her bench is, too; South Carolina has more than a dozen five-stars total. It shows most on defense, where teams simply can’t make shots against the Gamecocks’ length, athleticism and work ethic.

South Dakota — the other No. 10 seed making noise in March — scored 41 against South Carolina. Lost by 31. UConn scored 57, lost by 16. Tennessee scored 53, lost by 14.

So how does Creighton pull this off?

It helps CU has a motion offense that, in theory, can answer any defense, and Jays are running it beautifully. Even when they don’t finish at the rim, the looks are there. Creighton’s positionless system gives foes fits.

“We had real match-up problems,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said.

“Once you start to build that chemistry,” CU guard Tatum Rembao said, “you kind of know who is going to back cut, who is going to curl, who is going to bump and pop, and who you want to bump and pop.”

Creighton has the shooters to draw South Carolina defenders out on the floor. Six-foot-five post player of the year candidate Aliyah Boston may well have to guard Maly or Ronsiek 25 feet from the rim. And if Boston is pulled away from shot-blocking territory, Creighton can get guards like Molly Mogensen and Payton Brotzki cutting to the hoop.

Hit 3s, make the D challenge those, and then get to the rim for 2s. Score 60 and hope it’s enough. Maybe it is.

The Gamecocks should dispatch any No. 10 seed by halftime — and they might. But what if they don’t? Staley’s team could get tense. Iowa did last weekend. Then the upstart from Omaha, shooting all the 3s and cutting to the rim, can apply pressure to a South Carolina team that doesn’t shoot the 3 and tends to rely on Boston’s offensive rebounds and putbacks to win close games.

Maly may be tasked with trying to stop Boston from doing that. Good luck. Creighton’s advantage on one end becomes a liability on the other.

There’s a reason a double-digit seeds has never advanced to the Final Four. The top seeds are too good. The No. 1 seed is too good. In women’s tournaments since 1982, a No. 1 seed has won it 30 times. Since 1994, according to NCAA stats, No. 1 seeds have an 83% winning rate in the women’s tournament. Many of the losses came against ... other No. 1 seeds.

But Creighton’s journey is an “unreal” two weeks, Maly said, that one couldn’t have predicted, an adventure for four Nebraskans, three Minnesotans, two South Dakotans, a Kansan, an Iowan and a Coloradoan who didn’t touch the ceiling of the sport until now.

When asked why, Friday night, CU’s offense works so well, Maly leaned forward and said, simply: “I would just say, we have players who make plays.”

She nodded, shrugged and leaned back, smiling. That’s confidence.

History says no way. Maly and Creighton intend to tell the sport: Why not?

