LAKE CHARLES, La. — Creighton got outstanding pitching but little offense as the Bluejays lost their baseball season opener 1-0 to McNeese State on Friday night.

Creighton pitchers allowed only an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning. McNeese had runners at the corners with two outs when it took the 1-0 lead on an error by CU's first baseman.

Creighton managed just two hits through the first seven innings before putting together its best scoring threats in the eighth. Tate Gillen singled, went to second on Nolan Clifford's two-out single and advanced to third on a wild pitch. But McNeese got out the threat when Andrew Meggs grounded out.

Creighton got a strong outing from starter Ryan Windham, who allowed five hits and the one unearned run in the first six innings. Tommy Lamb didn't allow a hit in his two innings of relief.

Clifford had two of Creighton's four hits.

Creighton and McNeese play again at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Creighton (0-1).......... 000 000 000 - 0 4 1

McNeese State (1-0)... 100 000 00x - 1 5 1

W: Rogers, 1-0. L: Windham, 0-1. S: Abraham, 1. 2B: CU, North; MS, Obregon