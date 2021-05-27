McNeese State transfer KeyShawn Feazell commits to Creighton

Creighton found a veteran big man for next year's roster. McNeese State transfer KeyShawn Feazell announced Wednesday night he's committed to CU.

Feazell is a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward who has one year of college eligibility remaining. He'll join back up with new Bluejay assistant Jalen Courtney-Williams, who was hired last month after spending three seasons at McNeese.

"I'm grateful for all the coaches that recruited me throughout this process but with that being said I'm excited to announce that I've decided to spend my last year of college basketball playing for coach (Greg) McDermott at Creighton University," Feazell wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

He's an important addition for the Jays, whose only scholarship returnee at the center position is rising sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner. Jacob Epperson announced at the end of the year that he was retiring from the sport. Christian Bishop transferred to Texas.