McNeese State transfer KeyShawn Feazell commits to Creighton

Creighton found a veteran big man for next year's roster. McNeese State transfer KeyShawn Feazell announced Wednesday night he's committed to CU.
Feazell is a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward who has one year of college eligibility remaining. He'll join back up with new Bluejay assistant Jalen Courtney-Williams, who was hired last month after spending three seasons at McNeese.
"I'm grateful for all the coaches that recruited me throughout this process but with that being said I'm excited to announce that I've decided to spend my last year of college basketball playing for coach (Greg) McDermott at Creighton University," Feazell wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
I'm grateful for all the coaches that recruited me throughout this process but with that being said I'm excited to announce that I've decided to spend my last year of college basketball playing for Coach McDermott at Creighton University! @BluejayMBB pic.twitter.com/IDvsDET0aO— KeyShawn Feazell (@keyshawnf13) May 27, 2021
He's an important addition for the Jays, whose only scholarship returnee at the center position is rising sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner. Jacob Epperson announced at the end of the year that he was retiring from the sport. Christian Bishop transferred to Texas.
So Creighton will look to Feazell to help make an impact on the interior. He certainly has the potential to earn a role.
In his one year at McNeese last season, Feazell led his team in both scoring (13.1 points per game) and rebounding (9.9) while shooting 56.1% from the floor. He had 25 blocks in 21 games, and went 55 of 72 (76.4%) from the free-throw line.
Feazell began his career at Mississippi State, where he played sparingly for three seasons. He's originally from New Hebron, Mississippi.
Feazell becomes the second transfer addition of the offseason for Creighton.
Ryan Hawkins, a star at Division II Northwest Missouri State, signed with CU last month. The 6-foot-7 Hawkins has one year of eligibility left.
The Jays did lose all five starters from last year's Sweet 16 team. But they are also bringing in a four-man recruiting class that ranks No. 7 (247Sports) and No. 13 nationally (Rivals). Four-star Arthur Kaluma was the latest addition — he committed and signed last week.
