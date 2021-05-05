Millard West's Mason Koch commits to bright future with Creighton baseball

Millard West's Mason Koch said he didn't make any dramatic changes last fall, when he enjoyed a string of breakout performances that likely solidified a spot on the radar of Creighton's coaching staff.

He just stopped over-thinking. He let his pitches do the work.

The junior right-hander emerged last fall on the select baseball scene with Nebraska Prospects and has since worked his way into a closing role for Millard West. Now he's a CU pledge. Koch announced his commitment to the Jays last week.

"I kind of just let myself loose in the fall and it turned out pretty well," Koch said. "Before, I was worried about, oh, if I don't put this in the perfect spot it'll get pieced up. But then in the fall, I just said, if I get shelled, I get shelled."

He did not get shelled. His fastball velocity elevated to the upper 80s — he'll hit the low 90s at times now, too. He saw tighter breaks on his off-speed pitches, particularly a slider that he regularly uses to complement his heater.

Koch has recorded a 3.15 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 20 innings for the Wildcats this spring.